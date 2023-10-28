MS Dhoni's IPL 2024 return on the cards? CSK icon provides huge update on knee recovery (WATCH)

Former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni provides an optimistic update on his knee injury recovery, hinting at a potential IPL 2024 return, while reflecting on his illustrious career.

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni recently shared a significant update regarding his knee injury and prospective return to the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, in an interaction with the media, mentioned his positive recovery post the knee surgery he underwent in early June. He expressed optimism, stating that his doctor had assured him of feeling "much better" by the end of the year. This news comes as a great relief to Dhoni's fans, who are eager for the wicketkeeper-batter to potentially play another IPL season before his eventual retirement from professional cricket.

Speaking about his recovery, Dhoni highlighted, "Knee has survived the operation, going through the rehab patch, the doctor told me you would feel much better by November. But no problem in day-to-day routine," in a video that has gained attention across social media platforms.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is widely regarded as one of India's most exceptional cricket captains. He remains the sole Indian skipper to have triumphed in all three major white-ball ICC tournaments: the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Under Dhoni's leadership, India emerged victorious in 332 matches, marking the highest by any captain in international cricket. Among these, he secured 178 wins, encountered 120 losses, tied six games, and 15 matches ended in no result, boasting a win percentage of 53.61 as a captain.

Dhoni's last appearance for the Indian team was during the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester on July 10, 2019.

In the IPL 2023 season, Dhoni captained the Chennai Super Kings to their record-equalling fifth title, further adding to his remarkable cricketing legacy.