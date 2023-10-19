Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Dropped catches and pitch misjudgment haunt Afghanistan in the defeat to New Zealand

    Afghanistan faced a humbling 149-run defeat at the hands of New Zealand. The Afghanistan captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi, pinpointed the team's downfall, citing the significant impact of dropping five crucial catches and misjudging the pitch conditions.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

    After Afghanistan's humbling 149-run loss to New Zealand in the Cricket World Cup, Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi expressed the team's downfall: the unfortunate dropping of five catches and misreading the pitch conditions. New Zealand batted first, accumulating 288/6 in 50 overs, with Glenn Phillips (71) and Tom Latham (68) receiving crucial reprieves, leading to a match-winning 144-run partnership. Afghanistan, in response, faltered, getting bowled out for a mere 139 runs. Shahidi candidly expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the significance of capitalizing on such opportunities at this level. Furthermore, Afghanistan conceded 78 runs in the last six overs, proving to be the turning point on a track offering substantial turn.

    The decision to field after winning the toss also played a significant role in Afghanistan's misfortunes, as they struggled to gauge the pitch conditions accurately. Shahidi acknowledged the impact of failing to sustain momentum following a victory against England. However, he remains hopeful for the upcoming matches, with the next one scheduled against Pakistan.

    Meanwhile, New Zealand's stand-in skipper, Tom Latham, expressed satisfaction with their performance, particularly highlighting their ability to put pressure on Afghanistan at the end of the innings, ensuring a crucial victory. Glenn Phillips, the Man of the Match, commended the efforts of Mark Chapman and Mitchell Santner for their late contributions, ultimately securing the win. Their understanding of what was achievable in the final 10 overs and their teamwork were instrumental in the triumph, as they surpassed the par score of 250.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
