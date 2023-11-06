Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews faces rare 'timed-out' decision in the clash against Bangladesh (WATCH)

    In an unexpected turn of events during the ICC ODI World Cup match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews found himself retiring from the game due to a unique timed-out appeal made by Bangladesh's captain, Shakib al Hasan.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 4:15 PM IST

    In an unusual sequence of events, Angelo Mathews, the all-rounder from Sri Lanka, was required to leave the field and return to the dugout due to a timed-out appeal made by Bangladesh's captain, Shakib al Hasan, in the ICC ODI World Cup match that took place on Monday.

    As Mathews stepped onto the field to bat, the strap on his helmet broke. While he awaited a replacement, Shakib made an appeal, resulting in Mathews being declared out. Once Shakib confirmed the decision, the umpires' hands were tied. Mathews took to the crease following Shakib's dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama, who had scored 41 runs off 42 balls.

    According to the MCC rulebook, "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batsman, the incoming batsman must, unless Time has been called, be prepared to receive the ball, or for the other batsman to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batsman will be out, Timed out." However, the ODI World Cup 2023 Playing Conditions specify a two-minute timeframe for the same scenario: "After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batsman, the incoming batsman must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batsman to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batsman will be out, Timed out."

    This occurrence is exceedingly rare, having transpired only six times previously across all formats of cricket, with all instances confined to first-class cricket.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
