    ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Markram's spectacular assault - 4,4,4,4,2,6 against Pathirana

    Aiden Markram's fiery 4,4,4,4,2,6 against Matheesha Pathirana in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of cricket fans worldwide.

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram's spectacular assault: 4,4,4,4,2,6 against Matheesha Pathirana osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 5:45 PM IST

    The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 has already produced its fair share of thrilling moments and extraordinary performances. One such remarkable instance unfolded when South African opener Aiden Markram faced off against Sri Lankan bowler Matheesha Pathirana. In a breathtaking display of power-hitting, Markram unleashed a barrage of boundaries that left cricket fans in awe. With a sequence of 4,4,4,4,2,6 in a single over, Markram's heroics propelled South Africa towards an impressive total, putting them firmly on course to breach the coveted 400-run mark in the first innings.

    The electrifying moment came in an over bowled by the young Sri Lankan pacer, Matheesha Pathirana. The over began with Markram on strike, and he wasted no time in signaling his intentions. The first four deliveries disappeared to the boundary ropes, leaving Pathirana and the Sri Lankan fielders in disbelief. Four consecutive boundaries! It was a testament to Markram's impeccable timing and aggressive mindset.

    However, the fifth ball of the over brought a momentary respite for the bowler and the fielding side. Markram managed only a couple of runs, ending the streak of fours. But that was just a brief pause in the carnage.

    The sixth ball of the over witnessed an audacious six from Markram's bat. With immense power and precise placement, he sent the ball soaring over the boundary ropes. The crowd erupted in cheers as they witnessed one of the most exhilarating overs of the tournament.

    Markram's breathtaking assault against Pathirana had a significant impact on South Africa's total. The scoreboard ticked over rapidly, and the momentum firmly favored the Proteas. As they approached the midway point of their innings, the 400-run mark seemed well within reach.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Markram smashes fastest hundred in WC history; achieves feat in 49 balls

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 6:05 PM IST
