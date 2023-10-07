ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Markram smashes fastest hundred in WC history; achieves feat in 49 balls
Delhi witnessed a cricketing spectacle as Aiden Markram etched his name in history by smashing the fastest century ever seen in World Cup cricket. In a remarkable display of skill and power, Markram achieved this feat in just 49 balls, leaving cricket fans worldwide in awe of his incredible achievement.
Aiden Markram unleashed a spectacular 4,4,4,4,2,6 onslaught against Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The South African star's power-hitting prowess set the stage for a remarkable innings and had cricket fans on the edge of their seats.
Fastest 100s in ODI World Cups:
49b - Aiden Markram v SL (2023)*
50b - Kevin O'Brien v ENG (2011)
51b - Glenn Maxwell v SL (2015)
52b - AB Devilliers v WI (2015)
57b - Eoin Morgan v AFG (2019)
66b - Matthew Hayden v SA (2007)