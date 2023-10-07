Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Markram smashes fastest hundred in WC history; achieves feat in 49 balls

    Delhi witnessed a cricketing spectacle as Aiden Markram etched his name in history by smashing the fastest century ever seen in World Cup cricket. In a remarkable display of skill and power, Markram achieved this feat in just 49 balls, leaving cricket fans worldwide in awe of his incredible achievement.

    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Aiden Markram unleashed a spectacular 4,4,4,4,2,6 onslaught against Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. The South African star's power-hitting prowess set the stage for a remarkable innings and had cricket fans on the edge of their seats.

    Fastest 100s in ODI World Cups:

    49b - Aiden Markram v SL (2023)*

    50b - Kevin O'Brien v ENG (2011)

    51b - Glenn Maxwell v SL (2015)

    52b - AB Devilliers v WI (2015)

    57b - Eoin Morgan v AFG (2019)

    66b - Matthew Hayden v SA (2007)

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 6:20 PM IST
