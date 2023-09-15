Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar expresses regret over missed opportunity for India-Pakistan final

    Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar shares his disappointment over Pakistan's missed opportunity to face India in the Asia Cup final, following their elimination by Sri Lanka.

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar expresses regret over missed opportunity for India-Pakistan final osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

    Shoaib Akhtar's disappointment was palpable as he reflected on the lost opportunity of witnessing an epic India vs. Pakistan final clash in the Asia Cup. Pakistan's dreams of this much-anticipated showdown were ruthlessly shattered when Sri Lanka emerged victorious, sealing their spot in the Asia Cup 2023 final. The virtual semi-final unfolded with an air of tension, but Charith Asalanka's composed and nerve-wracking performance in the critical moments led Sri Lanka to an unexpected victory, dashing Pakistan's hopes.

    In the midst of this disappointment, Shoaib Akhtar found a silver lining in Pakistan's new pace sensation, Zaman Khan. Zaman was thrust into the limelight, called upon to fill the void left by the sidelined Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah. Despite Zaman not managing to claim a wicket and conceding 39 runs in his six overs, Shoaib Akhtar couldn't help but be impressed by his remarkable performance. Zaman Khan, with his impeccable bowling record in the Pakistan Super League, emerged as a beacon of hope amidst Pakistan's challenging circumstances.

    As the dust settled on Pakistan's missed opportunity, Shoaib Akhtar contended that Pakistan had earned the right to secure a spot in the Asia Cup final. However, he candidly admitted that Sri Lanka had outshone Pakistan on that particular day, with their performance reflecting their superior skills and form. The dream of witnessing a historic India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup remained just that - a dream.

    Also Read: Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah, Siraj and Pandya are likely to be rested, while Iyer's availability remains uncertain

    Shoaib Akhtar's heartbreak over this "embarrassing" loss was palpable, and he issued a rallying cry to Babar Azam's men. He called upon the Pakistani team to regroup, learn from their mistakes, and prepare diligently for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which was just around the corner. The urgency of improved captaincy was emphasised, underlining the need for a united front and a strategic approach to achieve success in the imminent cricketing challenges.

    In summary, Shoaib Akhtar's disappointment was not just about a lost opportunity for an India-Pakistan final; it was a reflection on Pakistan's performance and a call to action for the future.

    Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin's thought-provoking perspective on ODI powerplay rules

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah, Siraj, and Pandya are likely to be rested, while Iyer's availability remains uncertain osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Bumrah, Siraj and Pandya are likely to be rested, while Iyer's availability remains uncertain

    Cricket Sachin Tendulkar's Hindi Diwas challenge: Can you translate the Cricket terms? osf

    Sachin Tendulkar's Hindi Diwas challenge: Can you translate the Cricket terms?

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Fans' ugly fist-fight after India vs Sri Lanka caught on camera; video goes viral - WATCH osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Fans' ugly fist-fight after India vs Sri Lanka caught on camera; video goes viral - WATCH

    Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin's thought-provoking perspective on ODI powerplay rules osf

    Ravichandran Ashwin's thought-provoking perspective on ODI powerplay rules

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir speaks candidly when addressing India's top-order struggle against Sri Lanka osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir speaks candidly when addressing India's top-order struggle against Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan-10 B-Town celebs who bring Ganpati home every year ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan-10 B-Town celebs who bring Ganpati home every year

    Nipah: Karnataka government to set-up surveillance units at Kerala-Karnataka border check posts rkn

    Nipah: Karnataka government to set up surveillance units at Kerala-Karnataka border check posts

    Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites RBA

    Mark Antony LEAKED: Vishal, SJ Suryah's film on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other torrent sites

    Nipah virus in Kerala: Bat samples collected, fruit growers worried

    Nipah virus in Kerala: Bat samples collected, fruit growers worried

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene vma

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Witness Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt's endearing romance in THIS scene

    Recent Videos

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon