Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'No truth to this news': Ridhima Pandit addresses wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill (WATCH)

    TV actor and Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Ridhima Pandit has dismissed rumours about her alleged marriage to cricketer Shubman Gill, clarifying that the claims are unfounded. Responding via Instagram Stories, Ridhima assured fans that if such significant news were true, she would announce it herself.

    Cricket 'No truth to this news': Ridhima Pandit addresses wedding rumours with alleged boyfriend Shubman Gill osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 1, 2024, 11:31 AM IST

    TV actor Ridhima Pandit has responded to rumours about her alleged upcoming marriage to cricketer Shubman Gill. Following reports that claimed the "Bahu Hamari Rajinikant" star would wed Gill in December 2024, Ridhima has set the record straight, asserting that these claims are false.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by India Forums (@indiaforums)

    Who is Ridhima Pandit?

    Ridhima Pandit is known for her roles in popular television shows such as "Bahu Hamari Rajnikant" and "Khatra Khatra Khatra." She participated in "Bigg Boss OTT" season 1 in 2021 and was the second runner-up on "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9" in 2019. Additionally, she appeared in the web series "Hum - I'm Because of Us."

    Recently, Ridhima made headlines for accusing the producer of her previous show "Shubh Shagun" of harassment and unpaid dues, describing his behavior as unacceptable.

    ‘What Marriage?'

    Ridhima addressed the marriage rumours on Instagram Stories, posting a video where she said, “I woke up with a lot of calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage? I am not getting married, and if something important like this is happening in my life, I would announce it myself. There is no truth to this news.”

    Shubman Gill has yet to comment on the speculation. Previously, there were rumours linking him to Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

    More About the Wedding Rumours

    Media reports had suggested that the alleged wedding would take place in December 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and that Shubman and Ridhima wanted to keep it a secret. Some reports also mentioned that no phones or media coverage would be allowed at the supposed event.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket T20 World Cup 2024: 180 years and counting; US vs Canada ready to rumble again osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: 180 years and counting; US vs Canada ready to rumble again

    T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid and Rohit impressed with New York pitches ahead of their tournament opener osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Dravid and Rohit impressed with New York pitches ahead of their tournament opener

    T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies slam Australia in a high-scoring warm-up encounter, match details and more osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies slam Australia in a high-scoring warm-up encounter, match details and more

    New Zealand women's cricketer Bernadine Bezuidenhout retires from cricket to focus on charitable endeavours osf

    New Zealand women's cricketer Bernadine Bezuidenhout retires from cricket to focus on charitable endeavours

    cricket 'Best example of nepotism': Azam Khan criticised after flop show against England osf

    'Best example of nepotism': Azam Khan criticised after flop show against England

    Recent Stories

    Who is Ridhima Pandit? Actress who dismissed marriage rumors with Shubman Gill RKK

    Who is Ridhima Pandit? Actress who denied marriage rumors with Shubman

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 PM Modi wave here, says Kangana Ranaut as she votes in Mandi (WATCH) RBA

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: ‘PM Modi’s wave here,' says Kangana Ranaut as she votes in Mandi (WATCH)

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reaches polling booth on wheelchair to cast vote AJR

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reaches polling booth on wheelchair to cast vote

    Video Mother-to-be Deepika Padukone dons body-hugging dress, flaunts baby bump on dinner date with family RBA

    Video: Mother-to-be Deepika Padukone dons body-hugging dress, flaunts baby bump on dinner date with family

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 1 2024: Check new rate of 8 gram gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 1: Check new rate of 8 gram gold

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon