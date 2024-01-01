Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nikhil Chaudhary's journey from Punjab to the Big Bash League

    Explore the inspiring cricketing journey of Nikhil Chaudhary, a big-hitting sensation, as he transitions from Punjab to the prestigious Big Bash League (BBL).

    cricket Nikhil Chaudhary's journey from Punjab to the Big Bash League osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 1, 2024, 2:18 PM IST

    Nikhil Chaudhary, the big-hitting sensation, shares his remarkable journey from Punjab to the prestigious Big Bash League (BBL). As only the second India-born cricketer to grace the BBL stage, Chaudhary aspires to establish himself in Australia, crafting a formidable career in the T20 arena. His explosive batting style, illustrated in his impactful debut for the Hobart Hurricanes, stands testament to his dedication and determination to make a mark in the world of cricket.

    Chaudhary, displaying dominance in the local circuits since relocating to Brisbane from India four years ago, showcased his prowess by hitting seven sixes in the semi-final against a Gold Coast attack featuring fringe Test quick Michael Neser and Hobart Hurricanes all-rounder Mitchell Owen.

    However, even with these outstanding performances in early September, Chaudhary's concerns lingered as he had not yet secured a BBL contract with the fast-approaching season. Despite being previously called up to the Brisbane Heat as a Covid-19 replacement player, the 27-year-old found himself at a crossroads, casting a shadow over his once-promising career that had seen him represent India at the Under-19 level.

    Residing with his family in India, Chaudhary had been predominantly focused on cricket. However, upon relocating to Brisbane, he found himself navigating life independently. Initially trying his hand at a job in a Mexican restaurant, a mishap with a knife and a subsequent gash on his index finger prompted a swift realisation that it was not a suitable fit.

    Choosing a different path, Chaudhary found satisfaction working as a courier at Australia Post, a role he embraced for a couple of years. This experience allowed him to become intimately acquainted with Brisbane, understanding the city "inside out." Throughout these transitions, his unwavering commitment to his cricket ambitions remained steadfast. "My goal was to break into the Big Bash because I wanted more people to witness the level I could achieve," he expressed.

    Revitalizing his career in late 2020, Chaudhary swiftly garnered attention with his audacious batting, dismantling opposition attacks on Brisbane's cricket grounds.

    "I didn't need to alter my technique on these fast and bouncy wickets, as domestic cricket in India is often played on similar surfaces. They lack the sharp turning pitches seen in Test matches," he explained. "Brisbane's local cricket boasts talented players, creating tough competition, and I felt confident in my game after performing well in these matches."

    Amid an anxious wait, Chaudhary's opportunity in the BBL materialised following a recommendation from his coach at Northern Suburbs, James Hopes, who is also part of the coaching staff at the Hurricanes.

    Also Read: IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar suggests tactical changes in the India's playing XI for Newlands Test

    Last Updated Jan 1, 2024, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar suggests tactical changes in the India's playing XI for Newlands Test osf

    IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar suggests tactical changes in the India's playing XI for Newlands Test

    cricket Shubman Gill shares new year resolutions and reflects on the success of 2023 osf

    Shubman Gill shares new year resolutions and reflects on the success of 2023

    Dinesh Karthik raises concerns about Shubman Gill's position in the Indian Test team osf

    Dinesh Karthik raises concerns about Shubman Gill's position in the Indian Test team

    David Warner announces retirement from ODIs, but may be available for 2025 Champions Trophy

    David Warner announces retirement from ODIs, but may be available for 2025 Champions Trophy

    cricket Venkatesh Prasad's witty response to Aamir Sohail's iconic dismissal - 'Indira Nagar ka goonda moment' osf

    Venkatesh Prasad's witty response to Aamir Sohail's iconic dismissal - 'Indiranagar ka goonda moment'

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar suggests tactical changes in the India's playing XI for Newlands Test osf

    IND vs SA: Sunil Gavaskar suggests tactical changes in the India's playing XI for Newlands Test

    K-Smart App: Features, services provided by Kerala's e-governance app rkn

    K-Smart App: Features, services provided by Kerala's e-governance app

    Watch: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika Kohli's cute dance video goes viral, Kareena Kapoor Khan loves it RKK

    Watch: Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika Kohli's cute dance video goes viral, Kareena Kapoor Khan loves it

    7 4 magnitude earthquake in Japan triggers major tsunami warning gcw

    7.4-magnitude earthquake in Japan triggers major tsunami warning

    Bihar Pond stolen overnight hut constructed by land mafia gcw

    Bihar: Pond 'stolen' overnight, hut constructed by land mafia

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon