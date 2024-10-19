Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kohli achieves 9000 Test runs milestone

    Kohli scored 70 runs in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand.

    cricket Virat Kohli reaches 9000 Test runs milestone against New Zealand scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    Virat Kohli achieved another milestone in Test cricket, becoming the fourth Indian player to score 9000 Test runs. Kohli reached this feat during the first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium  in Bengaluru. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar are the only Indian players ahead of Kohli in Test runs. Sachin leads the list with 15921 runs, followed by Dravid with 13265 runs and Gavaskar with 10122 runs. Kohli reached 9000 runs in 197 innings, including 29 centuries and 31 half-centuries. The 35-year-old Kohli has also scored 13906 runs in 295 ODIs with 50 centuries and 4188 runs in 125 T20Is.

    Also read:  IND vs NZ, 1st Test: India fights back on Day 3; Rohit, Kohli, Sarfaraz hit half-centuries

    Kohli was dismissed for 70 in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand, getting out on the last ball of the third day. India, trailing by 356 runs in the first innings, started their second innings strongly. At the end of the third day, India reached 231 for 3, with Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on 70. India still needs 125 runs to avoid an innings defeat with seven wickets remaining.

    Apart from Kohli, India lost the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35). Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips dismissed Kohli on the last ball of the day. Score: India 46, 231-3, New Zealand 402.

    Also read:  IND vs NZ, 1st Test: After 46 all out, India records another historic low

