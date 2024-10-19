IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Kohli achieves 9000 Test runs milestone

Virat Kohli achieved another milestone in Test cricket, becoming the fourth Indian player to score 9000 Test runs. Kohli reached this feat during the first Test against New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar are the only Indian players ahead of Kohli in Test runs. Sachin leads the list with 15921 runs, followed by Dravid with 13265 runs and Gavaskar with 10122 runs. Kohli reached 9000 runs in 197 innings, including 29 centuries and 31 half-centuries. The 35-year-old Kohli has also scored 13906 runs in 295 ODIs with 50 centuries and 4188 runs in 125 T20Is.

Kohli was dismissed for 70 in the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand, getting out on the last ball of the third day. India, trailing by 356 runs in the first innings, started their second innings strongly. At the end of the third day, India reached 231 for 3, with Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on 70. India still needs 125 runs to avoid an innings defeat with seven wickets remaining.

Apart from Kohli, India lost the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma (52) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (35). Ajaz Patel took two wickets, while Glenn Phillips dismissed Kohli on the last ball of the day. Score: India 46, 231-3, New Zealand 402.

