    Netherlands vs USA: When and where to watch ICC CWC League 2 match

    Netherlands will take on USA in the 21st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27. The Dutch have played five matches so far in the CWC League 2, winning three and losing two. Unites States, on the other hand got the better of Canada in their lone fixture played so far. 

    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 1:24 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

    United States registered 14 run victory over Canada on Monday night. USA batted first and put on 304 run for the loss of four wickets from 50 overs. Captain Monank Patel led the scoreboard, smashing 121 runs of just 95 deliveries, including seven fours and five sixes. The openers Steven Taylor and Smit Patel gave a solid 74 run partnership before the former was caught by Shreyas Movva on the bowling of Dillon Heyliger.

    Then came in the skipper, who was making a comeback after the high of ICC T20 World Cup win over Pakistan couple of months ago. The 31-year-old's swashbuckling century proved to be the decisive factor. Canada fell short by 14 runs, making 290 runs for the loss of nine wickets, including half-centuries from Aaron Johnson(55), Harsh Thaker (77) and Heyliger (56).

    Netherlands, on the other hand, secured a five wicket victory over Canada on Sunday (August 11). Canada were all out on a mediocre score of 194 and the Dutch chased it down without much fuss from 45.3 overs. The openers Michael Levitt and Max O'Dowd stitched together a partnership of 77 runs.

    After the departure of Levitt for 45, O'Dowd took charge, put on a 78 runs with Vikramjit Singh. Although Netherlands lost four wickets while making the next 40 runs, O'Dowd managed to take his team over the line, with more than four overs remaining. 

    Netherlands vs USA: When and where to watch ?

    The Netherlands vs USA ODI match will be played at Sportspark Duivesteijn, Voorburg. Fans can live stream the game through  FanCode. 

