    BCCI announces revised schedule for India's 2024-25 home season

    In a press release the board said that the first T20I against Bangladesh on October 6 has been moved from Dharamsala to Gwalior, while venues of the first and second T20Is versus England have been swapped, it will now be played in Kolkata and Chennai respectively in January.  

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 14, 2024, 9:34 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 14, 2024, 9:35 AM IST

    BCCI revealed that the change from Dharmsala to Gwalior was made due to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms. 

    "The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," the board said in a release.

    The first T20I against Bangladesh on October 6 will be the inaugural international fixture at the new Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, and the first in the city since 2010, when Sachin Tendulkar scored a maiden double-century in men's ODIs. Meanwhile, the first Test between India and Bangladesh will start on September 19 in Chennai. 

    England will visit India in January 2025 for 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs. The first and second T20I were scheduled to be hosted in Chennai and Kolkata respectively, but the venues have now been swapped. "The venue changes was necessitated following a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal regarding their prior Republic Day commitments and obligations," the BCCI said. 

    After two Tests and three T20Is against Bangladesh from September 19 to October 12, India will host New Zealand for three Test matches from October 16 to November 5. And then, the Men in Blue will travel to Australia for the much anticipated five Test series from November 22 to January 7. Then, the Indian team will return home for the England series, comprising of five T20Is and three ODIs.  

