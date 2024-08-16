Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream

    Netherlands are currently occupying third spot in the ICC CWC League 2 table, having collected eight points from six matches, level on points with second-placed Canada and just one adrift of Scotland, who have played a game more. 

    cricket Netherlands vs Canada: ICC CWC League 2 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 1:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 16, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Netherlands will take on Canada in the 22nd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam on Saturday (August 17). The Flying Dutchmen are currently occupying third spot in the eight-team table, having collected eight points from six matches, level on points with second-placed Canada and just one adrift of Scotland, who have played a game more. 

    Also read: West Indies vs South Africa: When and where to watch 2nd Test ?

    Netherlands are heading into the match on the back of a 19 run victory over USA on Thursday. Half centuries from skipper Scott Edwards and Vikramjit Singh helped the hosts to post a total of 237/7 from 50 overs. In response, United Stats were all out for 218 from 49.5 overs thanks to Dutch bowlers Vivian Kingma's 3 for 47, Paul van Meekeren's 2 for 32 and Shariz Ahmad's  2 for 35.

    Canada, on the other hand, suffered a five-wicket loss to the Dutch in the opening match of the tri-nation series on August 11. Two days later, lost out to USA in a match which saw a total of 594 runs being scored. United States batted first and put on a huge total of 304 for 4 from 50 overs. 

    Canada managed to make only 290 for the loss of 9 wickets from 50 overs in reply. Maple Leafers gave a good account of themselves courtesy of half-centuries from Harsh Thaker (77), Dilion Heyliger (56) and Aaron Johnson. Thaker has been the pick of the Canadian batters in this series having scored a total of 112 runs from two outings so far. 

    Netherlands vs Canada Schedule and Fixture

    The Netherlands vs Canada ODI match will be played at Hazelaarweg Cricket ground in Rotterdam on Saturday (August 17) at 2:30 PM IST.

    Netherlands vs Canada Live Streaming Details 

    Cricket fans can live stream the game through  FanCode. 

    Also read: Netherlands vs USA: The Flying Dutchmen win ICC CWC League 2 match by19 runs

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is it still her fault Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Instagram post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral snt

    'Is it still HER fault?': Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Insta post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral

    cricket Netherlands vs USA: The Flying Dutchmen win ICC CWC League 2 match by19 runs scr

    Netherlands vs USA: The Flying Dutchmen win ICC CWC League 2 match by19 runs

    cricket West Indies vs South Africa: When and where to watch 2nd Test ? scr

    West Indies vs South Africa: When and where to watch 2nd Test ?

    3 grounds, 100 pitches, 45 indoor turfs & more: Jay Shah's new NCA plan for Olympic stars like Neeraj Chopra snt

    3 grounds, 100 pitches, 45 indoor turfs & more: Jay Shah's new NCA plan for Olympic stars like Neeraj Chopra

    I wish we have Morne Morkel Gambhir's old video praising India's new bowling coach resurfaces (WATCH) snt

    'I wish we have Morne Morkel': Gambhir's old video praising India's new bowling coach resurfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Is it still her fault Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Instagram post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral snt

    'Is it still HER fault?': Mohammed Siraj's hard-hitting Insta post on brutal Kolkata rape-murder goes viral

    Malaika Arora shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar from Indian Film Festival of Melborne [PHOTOS] ATG

    Malaika Arora shares photos with Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar from Indian Film Festival of Melborne [PHOTOS]

    Nagaland state lottery August 16, 2024: Winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery August 16, 2024: Winning number OUT

    Canada Khalistani supporters disrupt Tiranga rally in Surrey, face pushback from Indian nationals (WATCH) AJR

    Canada: Khalistani supporters disrupt Tiranga rally in Surrey, face pushback from Indian nationals (WATCH)

    54th Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Prithviraj, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran bag Best Actor dmn

    54th Kerala State Film Awards 2024: Prithviraj, Urvashi and Beena R Chandran bag Best Actor

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon