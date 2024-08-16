Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Netherlands vs USA: The Flying Dutchmen win ICC CWC League 2 match by19 runs

    The Flying Dutchmen were asked to bat first after losing the toss, and the hosts put on a mediocre total of 237/7 from 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Vikramjit Singh and Scott Edwards. In response USA were folded out for just 218 runs. 

    cricket Netherlands vs USA: The Flying Dutchmen win ICC CWC League 2 match by19 runs
    First Published Aug 16, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

    Netherland beat USA by19 runs in the 21st match on the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture at Sportpark Westvliet on Thursday. The Flying Dutchmen were asked to bat first after losing the toss, and the hosts put on a mediocre total of 237/7 from 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Vikramjit Singh and Scott Edwards. 

    In response, USA were all out for just 218 runs. Milind Kumar top-scored for the visitors with a 69 of 79 balls. The victory helped Netherlands to move to third spot in the ICC CWC League 2 standings, having collected eight points from six games, just a solitary point behind first-placed Scotland, who have played a game more. 

    Netherlands opener Michael Levitt departed early for just 10 runs. However, second opener Max O'Dowd and Vikramjit Singh stitched together a partnership of 103 runs, before the former departed just one run short of half-century. Later Vikramjit was run out after scoring 59 runs. 

    Wesley Barresi and Noah Croes were sent back to the dug out in quick succession. Captain Edwards made a crucial 82 run sixth-wicket partnership with Shariz Ahmed. The skipper 65 run knock from 55 deliveries included six boundaries for of them were to the back of the wick, while two to the square. After Ahmed's departure, Kyle Klein arrived and made a quick fire 18 of 13 balls to take his tea to 237 for 7 in 50 overs. 

    USA had a disastrous start to the chase, as opener Steven Taylor and skipper Monank Patel departed without disturbing the scoresheet. Smit Patel and number four batsmen Aaron Jones accumulated 85 runs from 105 balls. After the departure of Patel, Milind Kumar came in and looked like taking the game away from the Dutch with a 79 ball 69, that included a six over long on and couple of boundaries to the leg side. 

    After the departure of Milind, no one really got going and USA's innings 218 runs. Netherlands will now take on Canada in the 22nd match of the ICC CWC League 2 on Saturday.  

