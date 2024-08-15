Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    West Indies vs South Africa: When and where to watch 2nd Test ?

    The first Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad ended in a draw after the Proteas dominated the proceeding for most parts. Rain played the spoilsport as frequent showers took a lot of time and affected the intensity of the match. 

    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    West Indies will play host to South Africa in the second and final Test of the series at Providence Stadium in Guyana, starting on Thursday (August 15). The first Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad ended in a draw after the Proteas dominated the proceeding for most parts. Rain played the spoilsport as frequent showers took a lot of time and affected the intensity of the match. 

    South Africa came into bat and put on 357 on the score board thanks to half centuries from opener Tony de Zorzi (78) and captain Temba Bavuma (86). In response, West Indies folded out for  just 233. The top three batters, Brathwaite (35), Mikyle Louis (35) and Keacy Carty (42), got the starts but failed to convert it into big scores. Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers, bagging four wickets in 40 overs, conceding just 76 runs. 

    The visitors showed urgency in their second innings and declared at 173/3 after batting only 29 over. Tristan Stubbs scored a quick-fire 68 of 50 balls after De Zorzi and Aiden Makram stitched together a partnership of 75 runs in 15 overs. Chasing 298 in the fourth innings, West Indies lost three wickets for just 64 runs. 

    However, Alick Athanaze scored a brilliant 92 of 116 balls to take the home side to 201/5 in 56.2 overs before Bavuma decided that he had enough. Maharaj, once again picked up four wickets in the second innings and was fittingly adjudged the Player of the Match. 

    With everything to play for, the winner of the second Test will clinch the series. In the ICC World Test Championship points table, the West Indies are at the bottom with a win percentage of 20.83%, while South Africa is in the seventh position with a win percentage of 26.27%.

    When and where to watch West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match ?

    The second Test match will begin on Thursday (August 15) at 7:30 IST at Providence Stadium. Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. 

