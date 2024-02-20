Nasser Hussain slams Ben Duckett over 'credit' remarks on Yashasvi Jaiswal's batting

Nasser Hussain becomes the second prominent English figure to rebuke Ben Duckett's comments on Yashasvi Jaiswal's aggressive batting, following Michael Vaughan's criticism. Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding performance includes consecutive double-hundreds against England, leading India to a 2-1 series advantage after the Rajkot Test. Despite Jaiswal's remarkable counterattacking displays, Ben Duckett, the visiting opener, suggested that England deserved "some credit" for the aggressive approach adopted by Jaiswal.

After Jaiswal's third-century on day three of the third Test, Duckett remarked, "When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they're playing differently than how other people play Test cricket."

Hussain, following in the footsteps of former teammate Michael Vaughan, expressed dissent against Duckett's comments. In his column for The Telegraph, Hussain criticized England's optimistic statements, citing Jimmy Anderson's claim they could chase 600 in Vizag and Duckett's assertion that "the more, the better" regarding their target, which fell 434 runs short. Hussain specifically questioned Duckett's belief that England deserved credit for Jaiswal's batting, stating it implied no player in history had ever played an attacking shot.

