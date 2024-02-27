Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes record for fastest T20I century against Nepal in Tri-Nation opener

    Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton created history by smashing the fastest T20 International century, reaching the milestone in just 33 deliveries against Nepal in the opening match of the Tri-Nation series.

    Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton set a new record for the fastest T20 International century, achieving the milestone in just 33 deliveries against Nepal in the inaugural match of the Tri-Nation series. The middle-order batsman surpassed Nepal's Kushal Malla by a single delivery, with Malla having achieved the feat during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year. Loftie-Eaton's blistering knock of 101 runs off 36 balls included 11 fours and eight sixes, boasting an impressive strike rate of 280.55.

    The left-handed batter, who scored 92 runs through boundaries, marked his maiden century across formats in his 33rd T20I appearance. Namibia posted a total of 206/4, with opener Malan Kruger contributing an unbeaten 59. In response, Nepal was bowled out for 186 in the 19th over, with Ruben Trumpelmann claiming figures of 4/29, while Dipendra Singh Airee top-scored for Nepal with 48. The Tri-Nation series also features the Netherlands as the third participating team.

