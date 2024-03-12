Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy final: Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 29-year-old record (WATCH)

Musheer Khan has etched his name in the history books by scoring a century in the eagerly awaited Ranji Trophy Final against Vidarbha. As the Khan brothers take center stage, their indomitable presence on the field becomes unmistakable, leaving an enduring mark that underscores their dominance and exceptional talent in this pivotal match.



At the youthful age of 19 years and 14 days, Musheer has now eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's record as the youngest Mumbai batter to achieve a century in the Ranji final. Tendulkar, a month shy of his 22nd birthday, had etched his name in history by scoring twin hundreds in the 1994-95 season final against Punjab, leading Mumbai to yet another title. Interestingly, Tendulkar himself was present in the stands, witnessing the day's play at the Wankhede.

With an illustrious history, Mumbai boasts a record 41 Ranji Trophy titles in 47 finals and appears poised to add another championship to their tally in the 48th final. On the other hand, Vidarbha, playing in their third Ranji final, previously clinched victories in consecutive seasons between 2017-19.

The Khan family continues their dream run, with Sarfaraz earning his maiden Test cap, and Musheer representing India in the Under-19 World Cup. Musheer emerged as India's second-highest run-scorer in the U-19 World Cup 2024 in South Africa, amassing an impressive 360 runs at an average of 60.00.

Following a first-innings lead of 119 runs, Mumbai took to the crease again on Day 2, with Musheer and skipper Ajinkya Rahane steadying the ship after the early dismissals of openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lelwani. Ending the day at 141 for two, both Musheer and Rahane secured their half-centuries.

As play resumed on Day 3, Musheer, batting at number three, continued to accumulate runs alongside Shreyas Iyer following Rahane's departure at 73. In the 90th over, Musheer reached his second First-Class century in three matches. Notably, during the quarterfinal against Baroda, Musheer converted his maiden First-Class ton into a double hundred, marking him as the second-youngest Mumbai batter to achieve this milestone, with only Wasim Jaffer ahead in the record books.

Also Read: Mumbai vs Vidarbha, Ranji Trophy Final: Sachin Tendulkar's presence at Wankhede Stadium excites fans (WATCH)