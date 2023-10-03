MS Dhoni's iconic long hair makes sensational comeback; takes social media by storm - See Pics

Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni has surprised fans by reviving his famous long hairstyle, a look reminiscent of his early years in the Indian cricket team.

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni made a striking return to his signature long hairstyle, causing a sensation on social media with the released pictures. Throughout his career, Dhoni has sported various hairstyles, but his iconic long hair, which he originally debuted during his early years in the Indian cricket team, remains one of the most memorable. Notably, Dhoni's first World Cup victory, the ICC World T20 in 2007, was achieved while he sported his long hair. Despite Dhoni previously stating that he had moved past that phase, he has once again adopted the long hair look, this time for a promotional photoshoot.

Renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim posted images of Dhoni's new hairstyle, and these photos quickly garnered attention on social media. Alongside the images, Hakim shared an extensive post detailing their collaboration in achieving this distinctive look.

"Yes!!! It's our very own Mahendra Singh Dhoni @mahi7781.

"It's an incredible opportunity for any creative professional to collaborate with Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and I'm always grateful for the privilege of showcasing my craftsmanship by styling his hair... We've experimented with several unique hairstyles in the past, but just before the last IPL, when everyone was opting for short and sharp haircuts, Mahi bhai showed me a fan-made image of himself with long hair, and I was captivated by it. I requested him to grow his hair long, and we both made a pact not to trim it, allowing it to grow before we could cut and style it.

"I've always been a huge fan of Mahi bhai's long hair, and we decided to create an entirely new texture and color for his hair... I thoroughly enjoyed creating this effortless hairstyle for Mahi bhai.

"So, here I am sharing some images that I captured before he went to shoot an advertisement.

Always a pleasure to collaborate with him," Aalim shared on Instagram.

Outside of the cricketing arena, Dhoni has been actively involved in various commercial endeavors. The cricket legend is anticipated to make a return to cricketing action with the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Sai Kishore in tears during national anthem goes viral; Dinesh Karthik responds (WATCH)