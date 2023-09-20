Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mohammed Siraj reclaims no.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings after Asia Cup 2023 triumph

    Indian pace sensation Mohammed Siraj has surged back to the summit of the ICC ODI Bowling Rankings following his remarkable performance in the Asia Cup 2023 final. This resurgence places him at the pinnacle just ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup, while his astonishing spell of 6/21 in the final propelled India to victory. 

    Following his remarkable performance in the Asia Cup 2023 final, Mohammed Siraj of India has surged eight positions in the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers, recapturing the coveted No. 1 position just ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup commencing on October 5. Siraj's extraordinary display in the final match of the Asia Cup, where he dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup for a mere 50 runs, catapulted him to the summit of the ODI bowler rankings. With his astonishing figures of 6/21 during the Asia Cup final, Siraj has reclaimed the No. 1 spot, which he had lost it to Josh Hazlewood back in March of this year.

    Throughout the tournament, Siraj clinched ten wickets at an impressive average of 12.2, surpassing renowned bowlers like Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Mitchell Starc in the rankings. Notably, Afghan spin duo Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan also made significant strides, securing the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in the top 10 rankings.

    Beyond the top tier, Keshav Maharaj of South Africa experienced a remarkable ascent following his return from injury. Maharaj's pivotal performance helped South Africa achieve an extraordinary comeback, becoming only the fifth team in ODI history to win a five-match series after losing the first two games to the 'Baggy Greens.' His exceptional figures of 4-33 in the fifth ODI translated into eight wickets in the series, with an average of 16.87 and an economy rate of just 4.07 per over. As a result, Maharaj is currently ranked 15th, marking a significant climb from his previous career-high position.

    Furthermore, noteworthy alterations occurred in the ICC Men's ODI Batting Rankings. Heinrich Klaasen from South Africa delivered an astonishing ODI performance against Australia in the fourth ODI, setting a record with his destructive knock. His incredible innings of 174 at a striking rate of 209.64 in Centurion played a pivotal role in South Africa's commanding 164-run victory and propelled Klaasen an impressive 20 places up in the Men's ODI Batting Rankings, where he now resides at ninth place.

    Another standout performer was Dawid Malan during England's ODI series against New Zealand. Malan emerged as the leading run-scorer with 277 runs, boasting an exceptional average of 92.33 and a strike rate of 105.72. This dynamic display has elevated Malan to a career-best 13th place in the ODI Rankings, adding to his accolades after previously spending 357 days as the No. 1 ranked batter in the ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings earlier in his career.

    Ben Stokes, Malan's compatriot, marked his ODI comeback with an outstanding innings of 182 at The Oval. His stellar performances have propelled him to the 36th position in the ODI batting rankings, showcasing his undeniable prowess with the bat.

