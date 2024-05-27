Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mamata Banerjee congratulates Kolkata Knight Riders on IPL 2024 title victory

    Mamata Banerjee congratulates Kolkata Knight Riders as they clinched their third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2024 final. The Shreyas Iyer-led team dominated with a commanding eight-wicket victory.

    Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third IPL title by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. The Shreyas Iyer-led team dominated the match, achieving a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the IPL 2024 final. Following the triumph, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared a special message on social media. "Kolkata Knight Riders' win has sparked celebrations across Bengal. I personally congratulate the players, support staff, and the franchise for their record-breaking performance this IPL season. Wishing for many more enchanting victories in the future!" she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

    In the match, KKR's bowlers delivered a sensational performance, dismissing SRH for just 113 runs. Andre Russell took three wickets, while Harshit Rana and Mitchell Starc each claimed two.

    Bowling coach Bharat Arun reflected on the performance, stating, "The past two years have been tough as we didn't qualify, but we introspected and worked on necessary areas. Harshit Rana has been outstanding, understanding his strengths and delivering beautifully on the field. Mitch's addition to the team boosted the youngsters' confidence. He's one of the best bowlers in world cricket and adapting to Indian conditions allowed him to shine. Our spinners have matured and performed exceptionally well in tandem. This year, Gautam insisted on Sunny opening, which added a new dimension to our batting."

    Arun praised the team's efforts and emphasised the strategic decisions that contributed to their success.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 5:11 PM IST
