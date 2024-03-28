Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral as SRH dominates MI with record-breaking score (WATCH)

    Sunrisers Hyderabad's unprecedented performance as they shatter IPL records with a historic score against Mumbai Indians. The elation of SRH owner Kavya Maran adds to the spectacle.

    cricket Kavya Maran's reaction goes viral as SRH dominates MI with record-breaking score (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 12:17 AM IST

    The elation in the air was palpable as Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered a performance for the ages, leaving cricket fans in awe. In a match that will be etched in memory for years to come, SRH not only emerged victorious against Mumbai Indians but also etched their name in IPL history by posting a staggering 277/3 in the first innings - the highest-ever IPL score.

    The onslaught began with Travis Head's explosive 24-ball 62, setting the stage on fire in his first IPL game of the season. He was ably supported by Abhishek Sharma, who blazed his way to a blistering 63 off just 23 deliveries. The late charge was provided by Heinrich Klaasen (80 not out) and Aiden Markram (42 not out), propelling SRH past the formidable 250-mark. This feat surpassed the previous record of 263/5 set by Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

    Amidst the jubilant atmosphere, SRH owner Kavya Maran's exuberant celebrations caught the attention of fans worldwide, with one X user dubbing her as the "happiest person in the world."

    Earlier in the match, SRH's aggressive batting display tore through the Mumbai Indians bowling attack, with fifties from Klaasen, Sharma, and Head paving the way for their historic total. MI skipper Hardik Pandya's decision to bowl first proved to be futile as SRH's openers Mayank Aggarwal and Travis Head laid the groundwork with an attacking partnership.

    As SRH showcased their batting prowess, milestones were shattered, and records tumbled, leaving a lasting impression on the cricketing world. With their emphatic victory, SRH sent a clear message to their opponents, solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with in the IPL.

    Here are some of the other Twitter reactions: 

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2024, 12:35 AM IST
