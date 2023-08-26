BCCI officials Roger Binny and Rajeev Shukla to visit Pakistan on PCB's Invitation

BCCI's high-ranking officials, President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, have responded affirmatively to an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Scheduled from September 4 to 7, their visit to Lahore aims to bolster cricket diplomacy between the nations.

Responding to an invitation extended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), BCCI President Roger Binny and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla have confirmed their attendance and will journey to Lahore from September 4 to 7. During their stay, they are slated to witness a pair of Asia Cup matches. Amidst preparations for the regional event, the PCB had proffered the invitation to all top office-bearers of the BCCI. Significantly, both the President and Vice-President have received the Indian cricket board's endorsement to participate in the invitation extended to them.

The cricket action is set to unfold with Pakistan facing Nepal in the tournament's opening match on August 30 in Multan. Subsequently, the tournament will move to Sri Lanka for the remaining fixtures, including the much-anticipated showdown between arch-rivals Pakistan and India.

Before their journey to Lahore, the BCCI trio, including Secretary Jay Shah, will be present in Sri Lanka for the high-profile India vs. Pakistan clash in Pallekele (Kandy) on September 2. Following this match, Binny and Shukla will embark on their journey to Lahore via the Wagah border on September 3, with their return scheduled for the next day in India.

Also Read: Controversy surrounds Kumar Dharmasena following emergence of inappropriate video on social media

Notably, both Binny and Shukla have been extended invitations, along with their spouses, for an official dinner hosted by the PCB at the Governor House in Lahore on September 4.

While in Lahore, the BCCI representatives will have the opportunity to spectate the Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka match on September 5 and Pakistan's inaugural Super Four fixture on the subsequent day.

It is worth noting that Rajeev Shukla, a prominent BCCI official and a Member of Parliament for the Congress party, was also part of the Indian cricket contingent during the historic series victory under Sourav Ganguly's captaincy in 2004.

Also Read: Dhanashree Varma voices displeasure on Instagram over Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's Asia Cup squad