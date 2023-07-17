Jasprit Bumrah ramps up practice at nets amid reports of a comeback

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who has been sidelined due to injury concerns since 2022, is on the verge of a much-anticipated comeback

Jasprit Bumrah, the talented fast bowler, has been absent from the cricket scene since 2022 due to significant injury concerns. However, there is promising news as he appears to be on the cusp of making his much-awaited return. Recent videos from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) show Bumrah bowling at full throttle during practice sessions, generating excitement among fans of the Indian cricket team. Having last played in a T20 match against Australia in 2022, there are indications that Bumrah may stage his comeback during the series against Ireland.

According to a report by Indian Express, Bumrah could potentially join the Indian team for the tour of Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to field a second-string squad for the tour, and with Bumrah's significant progress at the NCA in Bengaluru, he could be included in the team for the series in August.

A previous report revealed that Bumrah had commenced bowling at the NCA and might soon participate in a few practice matches. However, given the nature of his injury, a cautious approach is necessary, with constant monitoring and assessments to ensure his well-being.

Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of Team India, emphasised the importance of careful management during Bumrah's comeback. He suggested that while playing practice matches at the NCA is a positive step in preparing his body for match demands, it would be prudent to have him participate in actual domestic matches before returning to top-level cricket.