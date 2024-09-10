Jasprit Bumrah objects to being called as 'right-arm medium', says galat likha hai in viral video (WATCH)

A short run up followed by a stiff-arm bowling action is out of the coaching manual but the Bumrah has not only risen to stardom with his awkward action, but is regarded as one of most impactful cricketer's the world has ever seen.

Jasprit Bumarh is India's premier fast bowler and the 30-year-old is undoubtedly the greatest pacer of the present generation. The Mumbai Indians player was recently seen in a video that went viral on social media. The clip, which dates back to when the Gujarat-born cricketer started his journey with MI, mistakenly labeled him as "right-arm medium" pacer. The categorisation didn't sit well with Bumarh and he raised his objection.

Also read: Suryakumar Yadav's epic reaction to ISL free-kick goals goes viral (WATCH)

"Yeh galat likha hai (it's written wrong). Right-arm medium nahi hai na, right-arm fast hai (it shouldn't be right-arm medium, its right-arm fast )," Bumrah could be heard telling someone while reading the story.

Bumrah, who made his international debut back in January 2016, in a T20I against Australia in Adelaide, quickly rose to become India's No.1 bowler in all three formats. The right-arm quick played a key role in Men in Blue lifting the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies. His spell of 2/18 helped India fight back from a losing position and eventually lift their first World Cup trophy since the 2011 ODI triumph.

Bumrah has an unorthodox bowling action. A short run up followed by a stiff-arm bowling action is out of the coaching manual but the MI player has not only risen to stardom with his awkward action, but is regarded as one of most impactful cricketer's the world has ever seen.

Because of his short run up, Bumrah generates his pace primarily from his lower back and shoulder. Therefore the 30-year-old is prone to injuries and the BCCI has done very well to manage his worrload and use him as effectively as possible.

Bumrah is deceptively quick for his short run up and he is capable of clocking over 140kph on a consistent basis. His toe-crushing yorker's and almost impossible to pick slower balls are a nightmare for even the greatest batters in the world.

Also read: 'India is our home': Afghanistan skipper Shahidi calls for dedicate home venue in India ahead of NZ Test

Latest Videos