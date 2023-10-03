Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaiswal's century and Rinku's fireworks propel India to victory in the quarterfinals against Nepal

    In a thrilling encounter at the Asian Games 2023 cricket quarterfinal held in Hangzhou, India won the match by 23 runs against Nepal.

    cricket Jaiswal's century and Rinku's fireworks propel India to victory in the quarterfinals against Nepal osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 3, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    The Asian Games 2023 encounter between India and Nepal in Hangzhou witnessed an exhilarating display of cricketing prowess. India's captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, made a pivotal decision by winning the toss and opting to bat first. Right from the outset, during the Powerplay, the opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Jaiswal set the stage ablaze, swiftly notching up the fifty-run milestone in a mere four overs. Jaiswal's masterful batting was the highlight, as he crafted a remarkable half-century in just 22 balls, maintaining a dominant presence even as Gaikwad took a slightly more measured approach. Gaikwad did manage to find the boundary on a couple of occasions but was soon dismissed for 25 in an ambitious bid to clear the ropes.

    Nepal, determined to make their mark, fought back with two crucial wickets. Sompal Kami delivered a crucial blow by removing Tilak Varma, while Sandeep Lamichhane showcased his skills with a stunning caught-and-bowled effort to dismiss Jitesh Sharma. However, Jaiswal's aggressive batting continued to propel India forward, holding one end of the crease to eventually complete a remarkable century. Unfortunately, his departure, albeit after reaching this significant milestone, somewhat dented India's hopes of crossing the 200-run mark. Nevertheless, Rinku Singh, in his signature style, came to the fore, unleashing two sixes and two fours in the final over, elevating India's total beyond the coveted 200-run threshold.

    India's formidable total of 202/4 was a testament to an outstanding performance, spearheaded by Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable century in just 48 balls and Rinku Singh's explosive innings, amassing 37 runs in a mere 15 balls, which included four powerful sixes.

    In response, India's Avesh Khan delivered a crucial early breakthrough, providing his team with a substantial advantage. The dismissal of Kushan Bhurtel by R Sai Kishore further compounded Nepal's early troubles in their pursuit of the target. As the pressure mounted and the required run rate continued to surge, Nepal struggled to keep up, eventually falling short of the challenging target set by India. This captivating match showcased the essence of competitive cricket and the excitement that unfolds in the heat of battle.

    Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Parul Chaudhary, Priti bag silver and bronze in 3000m steeplechase

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AI-generated 1950s-inspired look of Kohli, Dhoni, Gill and more takes social media by storm - WATCH snt

    AI-generated 1950s-inspired look of Kohli, Dhoni, Gill and more takes social media by storm - WATCH

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: From selling snacks to fund education to Pakistan national team - Haris Rauf's journey osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: From selling snacks to fund education to Pakistan national team - Haris Rauf's journey

    cricket Asian Games 2023: India vs Nepal Quarter-final; Venue, live streaming details and more osf

    Asian Games 2023: India vs Nepal Quarter-final; Venue, live streaming details and more

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for third World Cup victory as Cricket's global spectacle set to kick off osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: India aims for third World Cup victory as Cricket's global spectacle set to kick off

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Stuart Broad acknowledges India's dominance at home and England prospects osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: England pacer Stuart Broad's bold admission on India's prospects of winning at home

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai Police conducts raid at Juhu residence of activist Teesta Setalvad AJR

    BREAKING: Mumbai Police conducts raid at Juhu residence of activist Teesta Setalvad

    Munna Bhai 3: Sanjay Dutt 'waiting' for it; nudges Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 3rd installment ATG

    Munna Bhai 3: Sanjay Dutt 'waiting' for it; nudges Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 3rd installment

    Top 10 Vacuum Cleaners for a Sparkling Clean House

    Top 10 Vacuum Cleaners for a Sparkling Clean House

    Bengaluru: Woman, two-year-old child killed after rented car rams into truck on NICE Road vkp

    Bengaluru: Woman, two-year-old child killed after rented car rams into truck on NICE Road

    BTS Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu oscar winning song of SS Rajamouli's RRR [WATCH] ATG

    BTS: Jungkook sings 'Naatu Naatu', oscar winning song of SS Rajamouli's RRR [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon