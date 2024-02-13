Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ishan Kishan set for T20 comeback in the DY Patil tournament ahead of the IPL 2024

    Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, who took a break from the Test series against South Africa for personal reasons, is set to make a T20 comeback in the DY Patil tournament before joining Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

    The headlines have been buzzing with discussions about Indian wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan ever since he withdrew from the Test series against South Africa in December 2022, citing 'personal reasons.' Having been absent from the national side since then, concerns arose about his career, especially with the T20 World Cup approaching. However, a recent report suggests that Kishan is gearing up for a comeback, set to participate in the DY Patil tournament in Mumbai before joining the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The break he took was to spend time with his family, and this return to the T20 format aims to prepare him for the upcoming challenges.

    India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, emphasised the need for Kishan to play some matches before rejoining the national team. Despite this, the Jharkhand Cricket Association clarified that Kishan had not approached them regarding playing in the Ranji Trophy.

    In the midst of this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a robust directive to its players not involved in international assignments or undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. The mandate urges all fit players not playing for the senior national team to participate in the Ranji Trophy for their respective teams.

    This directive from the Indian board comes amid ongoing debates about Ishan Kishan's reluctance to play in the Ranji Trophy, despite being physically fit. Following his departure from the South Africa tour due to mental fatigue, Kishan has not engaged in any competitive cricket matches and was last spotted practicing with his Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, at the Reliance Stadium.

