    IPL 2024: Ishan Kishan mimics Malinga's bowling action during Mumbai Indians practice (WATCH)

    In a light-hearted moment at a Mumbai Indians practice session, Ishan Kishan amuses teammates by emulating Lasith Malinga's iconic bowling style.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 15, 2024, 2:53 PM IST

    Amidst the chatter surrounding Ishan Kishan's decision to skip Ranji games for Jharkhand, the spotlight now shifts to his presence at the Mumbai Indians camp gearing up for the upcoming IPL season. In a recent net session, Kishan was captured enjoying himself as he humorously replicated the iconic bowling action of former Sri Lankan speedster Lasith Malinga. The playful gesture, executed in front of Malinga himself, elicited laughter from the veteran cricketer. The light-hearted moment, now circulating widely on social media platforms, has garnered attention ahead of IPL 2024.

    As anticipation builds for the new season, all eyes are on Kishan to assess his form, with speculation mounting over his potential inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.

    The Mumbai Indians are scheduled to kick off their campaign against the Gujarat Titans on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Additionally, focus remains on Hardik Pandya's return to the franchise, this time donning the captain's armband.

    Mumbai Indians Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

