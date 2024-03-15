Delhi Capitals face setback as Lungi Ngidi pulls out of IPL 2024, Jake Fraser-McGurk named replacement

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been dealt a blow ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 with the withdrawal of South African bowler Lungisani Ngidi due to injury. In response, the franchise has swiftly appointed Australian all-rounder Jake Fraser-McGurk as his replacement. Fraser-McGurk, a 21-year-old dynamic opener and leg-spinner hailing from Melbourne, brings versatility to the team, having recently made his ODI debut against the West Indies in Sydney.

The announcement came through an official statement from the IPL, confirming Ngidi's absence and Fraser-McGurk's inclusion at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakhs. Ngidi, known for his impactful performances with 25 wickets in 14 IPL matches, will be missed by DC as they aim to bounce back from a disappointing ninth-place finish in the previous season, where they managed only five wins out of 14 games.

However, there's a silver lining for Delhi Capitals as star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been declared fit to participate in IPL 2024 after recovering from injury. Pant's return is expected to bolster the team's lineup significantly, given his explosive batting prowess and extensive experience with the franchise since 2016. With 2,838 runs in 98 matches at an impressive average of 34.61 and a strike rate exceeding 147, Pant's availability injects optimism into DC's campaign.

The 17th edition of the IPL is set to commence on March 22, featuring an opening clash between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While Delhi Capitals will play their home fixtures at Vizag on March 31 and April 3 against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, logistical challenges arise due to the unavailability of the Arun Jaitley Stadium, which hosts the Women's Premier League final on March 17. DC's schedule also includes matches against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 28 and Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7, contributing to an exciting and challenging season ahead.

