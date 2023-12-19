Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL Auction 2024: Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore?

    Meet Spencer Johnson, the 28-year-old Australian left-arm fast-medium bowler, who made waves in the IPL 2024 auction after a stellar performance in the Hundred 2023 and the Big Bash League.

    cricket IPL Auction 2024: Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore? osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 9:14 PM IST

    Australian pacer Spencer Johnson, a 28-year-old left-arm fast-medium bowler from Adelaide, gained significant attention after delivering a record-breaking spell during The Hundred 2023 tournament for Oval Invincibles. This remarkable performance led to a surprising INR 10 crore bid for him in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction.

    In the IPL 2024 auction, where Australian players were in high demand, Mitchell Starc (acquired by KKR for INR 24.75 crore) and Pat Cummins (secured by SRH for INR 20.50 crore) set record-breaking deals. However, among the notable names, rising pacer Spencer Johnson attracted significant interest, leading to a bidding war between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Ultimately, Gujarat Titans secured his signature with a substantial INR 10 crore bid.

    Spencer Johnson, known for his left-arm fast-medium bowling, achieved prominence with his outstanding performance in The Hundred 2023. Representing Oval Invincibles, he recorded figures of 20-19-1-3 in a match against Manchester United. Additionally, he has been a consistent performer in the Big Bash League, representing Brisbane Heat.

    In T20 cricket, Johnson has taken 17 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 30.23 and an economy rate of 7.84. Notably, he also participated in the inaugural edition of the Major Cricket League (MLC) for the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

    Having made his T20I debut during Australia's tour of South Africa in August-September, Johnson showcased his skills by taking two wickets in two games. While featuring in one ODI against India in September 2023, he faced challenges in making a significant impact.

    Also Read: IPL 2024 Auction: Who is M Siddharth, the TN left-arm spinner sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.40 crore?

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 9:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211 osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is M Siddharth, the TN left-arm spinner sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.40 crore snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is M Siddharth, the TN left-arm spinner sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.40 crore?

    cricket IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Kumar Kushagra, the uncapped sensation sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.4 crore? osf

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Kumar Kushagra, the uncapped sensation sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.4 crore?

    cricket IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans fans rejoice after teams snaps Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 crore osf

    IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans fans rejoice after team snaps Shahrukh Khan for Rs 7.40 crore

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore snt

    IPL 2024 Auction: Who is Sameer Rizvi, the 'right-handed Suresh Raina' sold to CSK for Rs 8.40 crore?

    Recent Stories

    From sun pillars to scenes from Ramayan, Ayodhya goes back to era of Ram Rajya (PHOTOS)

    From sun pillars to scenes from Ramayan, Ayodhya goes back to era of Ram Rajya (PHOTOS)

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211 osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211

    Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt wish on Lin Laishram's birthday - "I'm just grateful to you being.." SHG

    Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt wish on Lin Laishram's birthday - "I’m just grateful to you being.."

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' to release on THIS date SHG

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' to release on THIS date

    Spotted Shahid Kapoor To Karishma Kapoor; celebs exude glamour SHG

    Spotted: Shahid Kapoor To Karishma Kapoor; celebs exude glamour

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon