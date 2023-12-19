IPL Auction 2024: Who is Spencer Johnson, the Australian pacer sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore?
Meet Spencer Johnson, the 28-year-old Australian left-arm fast-medium bowler, who made waves in the IPL 2024 auction after a stellar performance in the Hundred 2023 and the Big Bash League.
Australian pacer Spencer Johnson, a 28-year-old left-arm fast-medium bowler from Adelaide, gained significant attention after delivering a record-breaking spell during The Hundred 2023 tournament for Oval Invincibles. This remarkable performance led to a surprising INR 10 crore bid for him in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction.
In the IPL 2024 auction, where Australian players were in high demand, Mitchell Starc (acquired by KKR for INR 24.75 crore) and Pat Cummins (secured by SRH for INR 20.50 crore) set record-breaking deals. However, among the notable names, rising pacer Spencer Johnson attracted significant interest, leading to a bidding war between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Ultimately, Gujarat Titans secured his signature with a substantial INR 10 crore bid.
Spencer Johnson, known for his left-arm fast-medium bowling, achieved prominence with his outstanding performance in The Hundred 2023. Representing Oval Invincibles, he recorded figures of 20-19-1-3 in a match against Manchester United. Additionally, he has been a consistent performer in the Big Bash League, representing Brisbane Heat.
In T20 cricket, Johnson has taken 17 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 30.23 and an economy rate of 7.84. Notably, he also participated in the inaugural edition of the Major Cricket League (MLC) for the Los Angeles Knight Riders.
Having made his T20I debut during Australia's tour of South Africa in August-September, Johnson showcased his skills by taking two wickets in two games. While featuring in one ODI against India in September 2023, he faced challenges in making a significant impact.
