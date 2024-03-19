Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma impresses in Mumbai Indians' nets session; Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma showcases his batting prowess during a nets session ahead of IPL 2024, with a video capturing his stellar performance garnering attention on social media.

    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

    Former captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, recently joined the team's camp for IPL 2024 and wasted no time in making an impact. During his first nets session, the seasoned right-handed batsman displayed his mastery with the bat, effortlessly dispatching deliveries from both spinners and pacers. The crisp sound of the bat resonated as Rohit played eye-catching drives, leaving spectators in awe. The franchise's official social media platform shared a video capturing Rohit's impressive performance.

    Rohit's last appearance was during the five-Test series against England, where he demonstrated his batting prowess by scoring crucial centuries in Rajkot and Dharamsala, contributing significantly to India's 4-1 victory over the visitors. Although his captaincy faced scrutiny following India's loss in the opening Test, Rohit earned praise for his leadership in guiding a young team and maintaining India's undefeated streak at home since 2012.

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to kick off on March 22 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the home ground of defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The schedule for the tournament was unveiled on Thursday, exactly a month before the first match. Initial dates have been released for the first 21 matches, with the remainder to follow soon.

    Mumbai Indians (MI) will commence their campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Below is the complete schedule for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024:

    Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - March 24 - Ahmedabad - 7:30 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - March 27 - Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - April 1 - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST
    Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - April 7 - Mumbai - 3:30 PM IST

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 1:44 PM IST
