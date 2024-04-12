IPL 2024: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis raises concerns over team's bowling attack

After Royal Challengers Bangalore's defeat against Mumbai Indians in the IPL, skipper Faf du Plessis voices concerns over their bowling department.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper, Faf du Plessis, expressed concerns over the bowling department's lack of firepower after his team's disappointing loss to Mumbai Indians. With their fifth defeat in six matches, Du Plessis emphasized the need for the batting unit to compensate for this weakness going forward in the IPL.

Addressing the media after the seven-wicket loss, Du Plessis highlighted the team's need to aim for higher scores, particularly pushing for the 200-run mark, given the bowling limitations. He emphasized the importance of early breakthroughs in the powerplay to avoid being on the back foot, a situation RCB has frequently found themselves in.

Reflecting on the match, Du Plessis felt that RCB fell short of a winning score, especially considering the significant dew factor during the second innings. He credited Mumbai Indians for capitalizing on the bowling mistakes and stressed the importance of adapting to changing conditions.

Commenting on Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance, Du Plessis acknowledged him as the difference-maker, praising his variety and ability to handle pressure situations effectively. He likened Bumrah's impact to that of legendary bowler Lasith Malinga, highlighting his crucial role in the team's success.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' winning captain, Hardik Pandya, expressed his admiration for Bumrah's consistent brilliance and credited his relentless practice and experience for his success. Pandya also commended Suryakumar Yadav's explosive innings, which played a pivotal role in MI's successful chase of the target.

Pandya revealed that MI's strategy was to chase down the target swiftly to improve their net run rate, showcasing their aggressive intent in the pursuit of victory.

