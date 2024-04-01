Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' dominant bowling display leaves Mumbai Indians reeling at 125-9

    Rajasthan Royals' impressive display of swing and seam bowling, led by Trent Boult and Nandre Burger, leaves Mumbai Indians struggling with a low total of 125/9 in their innings.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 9:37 PM IST

    Rajasthan's new ball bowlers showcased exceptional swing and seam bowling, leaving the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, in disarray after the Royals' captain opted to bowl first. Mumbai Indians managed a dismal total of 125/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

    Trent Boult and Nandre Burger wreaked havoc in the Powerplay, dismissing Mumbai's top order and reducing them to 20/4 in just 3.3 overs. Boult claimed three crucial wickets while Burger chipped in with one. Even key players like Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, and Dewald Brevis failed to make an impact against the relentless bowling attack.

    However, MI skipper Hardik Pandya's aggressive approach, along with Tilak Varma's support, revived their innings with a 56-run partnership for the fifth wicket. But Yuzvendra Chahal's expertise in the middle and death overs proved pivotal as he dismissed both set batters and Gerald Coetzee, finishing with impressive figures of 3/11 in 4 overs.

    Despite Tim David's efforts to accelerate towards the end, RR's pace trio of Boult, Burger, and Avesh Khan, along with Chahal's brilliance, kept the MI batsmen in check.

    With a modest target set, Rajasthan Royals appear to have the upper hand unless Mumbai Indians' bowlers can conjure up something special in the second innings.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
