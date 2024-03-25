IPL 2024 playoffs update: Ahmedabad and Chennai to host qualifiers, Chepauk Stadium to host Final on May 26

The eagerly awaited schedule for IPL 2024 playoffs has been unveiled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), confirming that all matches will be held in India. With the playoffs set in Ahmedabad and Chennai, Chepauk Stadium will host the final on May 26, promising thrilling cricket action in the heart of Chennai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally unveiled the remaining schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, putting an end to the anticipation among cricket enthusiasts. A significant revelation from the schedule, disclosed by Cricbuzz, is the decision to keep all IPL 2024 matches within India. With all 74 matches scheduled domestically, the climax of the tournament will unfold in Ahmedabad and Chennai.

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator fixtures are slated for the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on May 21 and 22 respectively. Qualifier 2 and the grand final will grace the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on May 24 and 26. The choice of Ahmedabad and Chennai as playoff venues comes as no surprise, given the performance of last year's finalists, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Consequently, their home turfs have been selected for the crucial playoffs, with the ultimate showdown set to take place in the city of champions, Chennai, which also hosted the season opener.

After revealing the dates for the initial 21 matches, the BCCI has rolled out the full schedule, commencing with the 22nd game on Monday, April 8. Mirroring the earlier leg, the second leg kick-starts with a match featuring Chennai Super Kings, the defending champions, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk on April 8, set as a night encounter.

Cricbuzz had previously reported the entirety of IPL 2024 being hosted in India, dispelling rumors of a part of the league being staged in the UAE. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed this stance to Cricbuzz, and the IPL operations team has crafted a comprehensive program centered around Indian venues.

Security concerns, particularly due to the General Elections scheduled across India from April 19 to June 1, posed a challenge for the BCCI. However, the organization has adeptly managed to avoid fixture overlaps with election dates in specific centers across the seven phases while maintaining the traditional home and away format.

The schedule also includes matches in Dharamsala, a customary secondary venue for Punjab Kings, who will host Chennai Super Kings on May 5 (day game) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9 (night game). Guwahati, the preferred second base for Rajasthan Royals, will witness two games: against Punjab Kings on May 15 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 19, with the latter marking the league phase's conclusion.

Following a one-day hiatus on May 20, the playoffs commence on May 21.

