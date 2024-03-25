Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Holi celebrations amidst opener defeat (WATCH)

    Despite a narrow defeat in their IPL 2024 opener against the Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians engage in spirited Holi celebrations led by Rohit Sharma. While Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling performance couldn't secure victory, the team remains upbeat amidst colourful festivities.

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians' Holi celebrations amidst opener defeat (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 5:28 PM IST

    Despite a narrow defeat against the Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2024 opener, the Mumbai Indians team remained high-spirited as Rohit Sharma spearheaded their vibrant Holi festivities. A video shared by the franchise on social media captures Rohit fully immersed in colours, joyously spraying water towards the camera. The caption accompanying the post humorously mentions, "Happy Holi, everyone! Brb, admin needs to get the phone repaired." While Mumbai Indians showcased commendable performance, they were bested by the Gujarat Titans.

    In their inaugural IPL 2024 encounter, Mumbai Indians faced an unexpected loss against the Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, who marked his captaincy debut with a thrilling six-run victory. Jasprit Bumrah's stellar bowling performance (3/14) restricted Gujarat Titans to 168/6. However, Mumbai Indians' batting strategy faltered in the final overs, resulting in a disappointing total of 162/9. Despite the efforts, Mumbai Indians couldn't break their opening game jinx, last winning an opener against Chennai Super Kings in 2012.

    While spinners Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore remained economical, veteran Mohit Sharma's clever variations (2/32) tilted the match in Gujarat Titans' favor. Notably, Spencer Joshnson and Umesh Yadav's excellent bowling in the death overs, coupled with Hardik Pandya's unusual batting order placement at No. 7, raised eyebrows. Though Pandya managed a late flourish with a six and a four, Umesh Yadav had the final say.

    Also Read: IPL 2024 playoffs update: Ahmedabad and Chennai to host qualifiers, Chepauk Stadium to host Final on May 26

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 6:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav reveals tactics discussed with skipper Shubman Gill in the win against Mumbai Indians osf

    IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav reveals tactics discussed with skipper Shubman Gill in the win against Mumbai Indians

    cricket IPL 2024 playoffs update: Ahmedabad and Chennai to host qualifiers, Chepauk Stadium to host Final on May 26 osf

    IPL 2024 playoffs update: Ahmedabad and Chennai to host qualifiers, Chepauk Stadium to host Final on May 26

    cricket IPL 2024: Chepauk is set to host IPL final after 12-year hiatus osf

    IPL 2024: Chepauk is set to host IPL final after 12-year hiatus

    Cricket Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 extended to 5 Tests: India vs Australia set for epic series showdown in November osf

    Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 extended to 5 Tests: India vs Australia set for epic series showdown in November

    'No bags, bottles allowed inside Chinnaswamy stadium for IPL 2024 match': Bengaluru Police tell public vkp

    'No bags, bottles allowed inside Chinnaswamy stadium for IPL 2024 match': Bengaluru Police tell public

    Recent Stories

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024 in major reshuffle AJR

    BREAKING: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024 in major reshuffle

    Students who chant Modi, Modi should be slapped Karnataka Congress minister stokes row (WATCH) snt

    'Students who chant Modi, Modi should be slapped': Karnataka Congress minister stokes row (WATCH)

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran avv

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran

    cricket IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav reveals tactics discussed with skipper Shubman Gill in the win against Mumbai Indians osf

    IPL 2024: Umesh Yadav reveals tactics discussed with skipper Shubman Gill in the win against Mumbai Indians

    Deadly earthquake ravages Papua New Guinea as 5 lives lost, 1k homes destroyed in seismic disaster avv

    Deadly earthquake ravages Papua New Guinea as 5 lives lost, 1k homes destroyed in seismic disaster

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon