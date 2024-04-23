IPL 2024: Marcus Stoinis' heroic century guides LSG to record run chase against CSK in Chepauk

Marcus Stoinis led the Lucknow Super Giants to a historic victory, chasing down Chennai Super Kings' formidable total. Stoinis' sensational century shattered CSK's fortress at Chepauk, marking one of the most memorable run chases in IPL history.

The Chennai Super Kings' stronghold at the Chepauk has been shattered by Marcus Stoinis of the Lucknow Super Giants. In a stunning display of skill and determination, Stoinis single-handedly led his team to victory in what turned out to be the highest successful run-chase at this venue. With 87 runs needed in the last six overs, the CSK fans were left in disbelief as Stoinis orchestrated a remarkable win with just three balls to spare.

The chase of 211 runs was always going to be a daunting task, especially after losing Quinton de Kock for a duck in the very first over. Despite losing skipper KL Rahul early, Stoinis anchored the innings brilliantly, reaching his fifty while trying to build partnerships. Devdutt Padikkal's departure for 13 didn't deter Stoinis, who found a valuable ally in Nicholas Pooran. Their partnership of 70 runs off just 34 balls set the stage for Stoinis to unleash his onslaught.

Refusing to relent, Stoinis continued his assault and reached his maiden IPL century with sheer determination. Deepak Hooda's contributions further bolstered the chase as the CSK bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught. With 17 runs needed off the final over, Stoinis rose to the occasion, smashing a boundary followed by three consecutive fours to seal the victory with six wickets in hand. His unbeaten knock of 124 runs off just 63 balls will be remembered as one of the finest in IPL history, comprising 13 boundaries and six sixes.

In contrast, the Chennai Super Kings' batting innings started on a shaky note with Ajinkya Rahane departing early. Ruturaj Gaikwad, supported by Daryl Mitchell, steadied the ship, with Gaikwad showcasing his prowess with a blazing fifty off just 28 balls. Despite Ravindra Jadeja's struggle, Gaikwad found a worthy partner in Shivam Dube, who added impetus to the innings with his aggressive batting. Gaikwad's unbeaten century, coupled with Dube's explosive fifty, powered CSK to a formidable total of 210 runs.

However, their efforts proved insufficient in the face of Stoinis' brilliance as the Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious by six wickets, marking a historic win at the expense of the Chennai Super Kings' fortress.

