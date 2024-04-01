Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: KKR face match rescheduling due to security challenges arising from Ram Navami celebrations

    The scheduled IPL fixture between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals is under scrutiny for rescheduling due to security challenges arising from Ram Navami celebrations and the concurrent general elections, leading to logistical complexities and potential date adjustments.

    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

    Kolkata Knight Riders' scheduled IPL match against Rajasthan Royals on April 17 faces a potential rescheduling as the local police have expressed their inability to provide adequate security on account of Ram Navami celebrations, according to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) communication to the BCCI. The overlap with the first phase of the general elections in Bengal on April 19 further complicates the security arrangement. Kolkata Police, in a letter to CAB President Snehasish Ganguly, cited the deployment of security personnel for the elections as a constraint for the match's security provision on April 17.

    The CAB has proposed either advancing the match to April 16 or postponing it to April 18. However, the final decision remains pending, as per a senior BCCI official, who mentioned that logistical challenges need to be addressed before confirming the rescheduling. This includes adjusting team travel plans, accommodating broadcasters, and managing ticketing logistics.

    While April 18 appears problematic due to the proximity to the election phase, with some constituencies in West Bengal scheduled to vote on April 19, Kolkata's polling is slated for June 1, coinciding with the end of the IPL season. The KKR team, currently in Visakhapatnam for a match against Delhi Capitals, awaits clarity on the new fixture date amidst these logistical considerations.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 7:08 PM IST
