Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Huge boost for MI as star batter Suryakumar Yadav declared fit; likely to play clash against DC

    Exciting news for Mumbai Indians fans as star batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been declared fit ahead of their upcoming IPL match against Delhi Capitals.

    cricket IPL 2024: Huge boost for MI as star batter Suryakumar Yadav declared fit; likely to play clash against DC osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    Exciting news for Mumbai Indians fans as star batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been declared fit ahead of their upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. The talented middle-order batsman had been sidelined due to a minor injury, but his recovery has progressed well, paving the way for his potential return to action.

    Yadav's presence in the Mumbai Indians lineup adds depth and firepower to their batting order, and his return will be a significant boost for the team as they look to bounce back from recent setbacks and secure a crucial victory against the Delhi Capitals.

    With his stylish strokeplay and ability to anchor the innings, Yadav is expected to play a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' campaign as they aim to climb up the IPL standings and stake their claim for a playoff spot.

    Fans can look forward to witnessing Yadav's flair and skill on the field as he gears up to make his much-anticipated comeback in the IPL arena. Stay tuned for what promises to be an electrifying encounter between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, with Yadav set to play a key role in determining the outcome of the match.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 7:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS osf

    Did Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik flirt with Nawal Saeed? Pakistani actress says THIS

    cricket IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians players wearing 'Superman' jumpsuits; here's why osf

    IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians players wearing 'Superman' jumpsuits; here's why

    IPL 2024: CSK's Mustafizur Rahman likely to miss out on SRH clash due to US Visa process for T20 World Cup osf

    IPL 2024: Blow for CSK as Mustafizur Rahman likely to miss SRH clash; here's why

    IPL 2024: Punjab Kings brace for tactical battle against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad osf

    IPL 2024: Punjab Kings brace for tactical battle against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi ruled out of the entire season due to rib injury osf

    IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants' Shivam Mavi ruled out of the entire season due to rib injury

    Recent Stories

    Explained What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    Explained: What is 'Ring of Fire', the phenomenon behind Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years?

    Telangana Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sangareddy few dead injured gcw

    Telangana: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sangareddy, at least 5 dead

    Dont waste your energy on me..': Sanjay Nirupam's dig at Congress after party acts against him gcw

    'Don't waste your energy on me..': Sanjay Nirupam's dig at Congress after party acts against him

    AAP leaders to observe fast on April 7 at Jantar Mantar against Arvind Kejriwal arrest gcw

    AAP leaders to observe fast on April 7 at Jantar Mantar against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model goes braless in white tanktop and red bikini bottom; check out pics RBA

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model goes braless in white tanktop and red bikini bottom; check out pics

    Recent Videos

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon