Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Rishabh Pant's return steals the spotlight

    Rishabh Pant makes a resilient return to cricket in the 2nd match of the 2024 season, Pant will be leading Delhi Capitals who will take on the Punjab Kings.

    cricket IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings: Rishabh Pant's return steals the spotlight osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 22, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    All eyes are on Rishabh Pant as he makes a remarkable comeback to cricket in multiple roles, leading Delhi Capitals against Punjab Kings in their IPL opener this Saturday. Both teams seek redemption after lackluster performances in the previous season.

    Pant's inspiring recovery from a near-fatal car accident in December 2022 highlights his resilience as he resumes duties as a wicketkeeper-batter and takes on the additional responsibility of captaining the side. His return marks a significant boost for Delhi Capitals, who aim to surpass their previous best IPL performance, a runners-up finish in 2020.

    Despite his extraordinary journey back to the field, it remains uncertain if Pant will immediately resume wicketkeeping duties. In his absence, the team may rely on either Shai Hope or Tristan Stubbs.

    Delhi Capitals boast a formidable fast bowling lineup complemented by explosive batting firepower. With players like Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, and Pant himself, their batting unit promises excitement, while Anrich Nortje leads a potent bowling attack supported by Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

    On the other hand, Punjab Kings, having reached the final only once in 2014, seek to break free from their past struggles. Led by Shikhar Dhawan, the team aims for a turnaround after a disappointing eighth-place finish in the previous season.

    With players like Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, and Kagiso Rabada, Punjab Kings possess a mix of all-rounders and bowling talent. However, consistency as a team remains their challenge, making Delhi Capitals the favourites for this encounter.

    Also Read: IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins set for an epic showdown

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins set for an epic showdown osf

    IPL 2024, KKR vs SRH: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins set for an epic showdown

    IPL 2024: Tanush Kotian replaces Adam Zampa at Rajasthan Royals; BR Sharath joins Gujarat Titans snt

    IPL 2024: Tanush Kotian replaces Adam Zampa at Rajasthan Royals; BR Sharath joins Gujarat Titans

    Jai Shri Ram Delhi Capitals' Warner presented with Ayodhya Ram Mandir's model ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH) snt

    'Jai Shri Ram': Delhi Capitals' Warner presented with Ayodhya Ram Mandir's model ahead of IPL 2024 (WATCH)

    IPL 2024: 'No Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit as skippers...' Fans left emotional after MSD relinquishes CSK captaincy snt

    IPL 2024: 'No Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit as skippers...' Fans left emotional after MSD relinquishes CSK captaincy

    Its Dhoni call respect his decision CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan after Gaikwad named captain ahead of IPL 2024 snt

    'It's Dhoni's call, respect his decision': CSK CEO Viswanathan after Gaikwad named captain ahead of IPL 2024

    Recent Stories

    7 South India's top safari destinations and wildlife reserves gcw eai

    7 South India's top safari destinations and wildlife reserves

    Arvind Kejriwal is kingpin of excise scam; non-cooperative during probe: ASG tells court while seeking remand

    Arvind Kejriwal is kingpin of excise scam; non-cooperative during probe: ASG tells court while seeking remand

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: 5 big charges by ED against AAP chief AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal arrested: 5 big charges by ED against AAP chief

    'I will not join Congress, will try to cleanse Karnataka BJP': Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda vkp

    'I will not join Congress, will try to cleanse Karnataka BJP': Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda

    Foods items you must never consume on empty stomach rkn

    Foods items you must never consume on empty stomach

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon