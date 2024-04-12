IPL 2024: CSK fan spends ₹64,000 on tickets to see MS Dhoni, Yet to pay daughters' school fees (WATCH)

A dedicated Chennai Super Kings fan made headlines by revealing that he spent ₹64,000 on IPL tickets to take his three daughters to witness MS Dhoni play live. Despite being yet to pay their school fees, the father prioritized the opportunity to see his cricket idol.

"I couldn't secure the tickets through regular means, so I purchased them from a scalper for a total of ₹64,000. I still have pending school fees to pay, but the opportunity to see MS Dhoni play live was something my three daughters and I couldn't pass up," the father shared with Sportwalk Chennai.

"My father worked really hard to get these tickets. We were overjoyed when Dhoni took to the field," expressed one of his daughters enthusiastically.

While some criticised the decision, others defended it, highlighting the lasting memories and bonding experience it provided for the family. The incident occurred during CSK's match against Kolkata Knight Riders, where they secured a seven-wicket victory, adding to the team's legendary status under Dhoni's leadership.