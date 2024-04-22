Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings seek revenge against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chepauk

    In a highly anticipated IPL showdown, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are geared up to seek redemption as they face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 3:38 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to settle the score as they host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their reverse IPL fixture. After a thrilling encounter in Lucknow, where LSG clinched victory, CSK is determined to secure a win in front of their home crowd. With both teams vying to break free from the mid-table deadlock, this match promises intense action and strategic gameplay.

    In their previous encounter, LSG's formidable opening duo, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, dominated CSK's bowling attack, setting the stage for a challenging battle. However, CSK's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube faltered, hindering their team's momentum. As CSK strategizes to redeem themselves, they face crucial decisions regarding their batting lineup, particularly Gaikwad's position.

    While CSK's bowling unit, led by pacers Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman, seeks redemption, LSG aims to maintain their batting prowess. With players like Nicholas Pooran and Rahul in fine form, LSG poses a formidable threat to CSK's aspirations of victory.

    As the two teams prepare to clash at Chepauk, CSK's fortress, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown. With revenge on CSK's mind and LSG eyeing another upset, cricket fans can expect an exhilarating contest between bat and ball.

    Match start time: 7.30 PM (IST)

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 3:43 PM IST
