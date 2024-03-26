Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings dominate Gujarat Titans in 63-run victory at Chepauk

    Chennai Super Kings showcased their dominance in IPL 2024 with a commanding 63-run victory over Gujarat Titans, as they continue their winning streak in the tournament.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 11:43 PM IST

    In a dominant performance, Chennai Super Kings secured their seventh consecutive victory of the season by defeating Gujarat Titans by 63 runs. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Gujarat Titans witnessed Rachin Ravindra's explosive innings of 46 runs off 20 balls, setting CSK on a flying start. Ruturaj Gaikwad contributed with a solid 62-run opening partnership. However, Rashid Khan managed to halt Ravindra's onslaught in the final over of the Powerplay.

    Despite Ajinkya Rahane's struggles, he supported Gaikwad in a 42-run partnership for the second wicket. Shivam Dube, promoted to number four, showcased aggressive batting with a fiery fifty, supported by Daryl Mitchell's steady contribution of 24 runs. Sameer Rizvi's maiden IPL innings proved impactful with a quickfire 14 runs, propelling CSK closer to the 200-run mark. CSK concluded their innings with an imposing total of 206/6, with Rashid Khan being the pick of the bowlers for GT, albeit conceding runs.

    In pursuit of the daunting target, Gujarat Titans faltered early, losing both openers within the Powerplay, courtesy of Deepak Chahar's bowling brilliance. Despite efforts from B Sai Sudharsan and David Miller, GT struggled to accelerate the run rate. Sudharsan top-scored with 37 runs, but GT eventually stumbled to 143/8 in their allotted 20 overs. CSK's bowling attack, led by Chahar, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tushar Deshpande, dismantled GT's batting lineup, securing a comprehensive victory.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 12:15 AM IST
