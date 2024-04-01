Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus

    Royal Challengers Bangalore aim for improvement as they face Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL clash, while LSG monitors KL Rahul's fitness.

    IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 4:24 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru, facing inconsistency, seek a turnaround as they host Lucknow Super Giants, who are keeping a close watch on regular skipper KL Rahul's fitness in the IPL clash on Tuesday. RCB currently sits eighth on the table with just two points from three matches, with their net run rate plummeting to -0.71 after a heavy loss to Kolkata Knight Riders last week. Under Faf du Plessis' leadership, RCB's inability to maintain consistent performances is a growing concern, especially with key players like Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell not firing consistently.

    The team's top and middle-order, comprising Du Plessis, Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, and Cameron Green, have struggled to make significant contributions, putting pressure on the lower order to salvage innings.

    RCB might consider bringing in Suyash Prabhudessai in place of Patidar to strengthen their batting lineup, hoping for a better performance.

    The bowling department also faces challenges, with Mohammed Siraj and Alzarri Joseph failing to make an impact so far in the tournament. Siraj's lack of early wickets has hurt RCB's chances, while Joseph's expensive spells have added to their woes.

    RCB's spin unit, including Maxwell, Karn Sharma, and Mayank Dagar, has also failed to deliver consistently, further adding to their woes.

    Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants have their own concerns regarding Rahul's fitness, who played as an Impact Sub in their last match against Punjab Kings.

    The emergence of Mayank Yadav, a promising fast bowler, is a positive for LSG, but he faces a different challenge at Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB's struggling batting lineup.

    Both teams will be eager to secure a much-needed win as they look to climb up the IPL standings.

    The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM.

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 4:25 PM IST
