Fact Check: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal? Here's the truth

Get the facts straight about Sachin Tendulkar's ongoing involvement with Mumbai Indians following the captaincy transition from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024.

There have been speculations circulating on X (formerly Twitter) about Sachin Tendulkar parting ways with Mumbai Indians following Rohit Sharma's removal as the team captain. Certain users claim that the cricket legend has severed ties with the franchise, where he has served as MI's mentor since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mumbai Indians made a strategic decision before the IPL 2024 mini-auction by appointing Hardik Pandya as their new captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma's tenure that spanned from 2013. Hardik, traded from Gujarat Titans (GT), took charge upon his return to MI, creating a buzz on social media.

Amidst the widespread chatter, some users assert that Sachin Tendulkar has severed his association with Mumbai Indians due to the change in captaincy. Is this claim accurate? Has Sachin quit his role as MI's icon?

Contrary to these social media assertions, the claims of Sachin Tendulkar leaving Mumbai Indians are unfounded. Sachin remains an integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise and continues to hold the position of their icon. While rumors and misinformation often circulate on social media, Sachin's enduring connection with MI remains unaffected.

Sachin's affiliation with Mumbai Indians dates back to the inception of the IPL, where he led the team in IPL 2011 and 2012. After stepping down as captain in 2012, he continued contributing as a specialist batsman for the next two seasons. His retirement from IPL occurred after winning the trophy under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 2013.

Post his IPL retirement, Sachin bid farewell to T20 cricket after the Champions League final victory against Rajasthan Royals. Subsequently, he officially assumed the role of MI's icon starting IPL 2014. It's important to note that Sachin's involvement as the team's icon is a part-time commitment, and he doesn't attend every game. For instance, he did not travel to the UAE for IPL 2020. Furthermore, Sachin's son, Arjun Tendulkar, continues to be associated with MI, having been retained for IPL 2024.

