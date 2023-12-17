Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Fact Check: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal? Here's the truth

    Get the facts straight about Sachin Tendulkar's ongoing involvement with Mumbai Indians following the captaincy transition from Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024.

    cricket Fact Check: Did Sachin Tendulkar step down as MI mentor after Rohit Sharma's removal? Here's the truth osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 8:00 PM IST

    There have been speculations circulating on X (formerly Twitter) about Sachin Tendulkar parting ways with Mumbai Indians following Rohit Sharma's removal as the team captain. Certain users claim that the cricket legend has severed ties with the franchise, where he has served as MI's mentor since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Mumbai Indians made a strategic decision before the IPL 2024 mini-auction by appointing Hardik Pandya as their new captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma's tenure that spanned from 2013. Hardik, traded from Gujarat Titans (GT), took charge upon his return to MI, creating a buzz on social media.

    Amidst the widespread chatter, some users assert that Sachin Tendulkar has severed his association with Mumbai Indians due to the change in captaincy. Is this claim accurate? Has Sachin quit his role as MI's icon?

    Contrary to these social media assertions, the claims of Sachin Tendulkar leaving Mumbai Indians are unfounded. Sachin remains an integral part of the Mumbai Indians franchise and continues to hold the position of their icon. While rumors and misinformation often circulate on social media, Sachin's enduring connection with MI remains unaffected.

    Sachin's affiliation with Mumbai Indians dates back to the inception of the IPL, where he led the team in IPL 2011 and 2012. After stepping down as captain in 2012, he continued contributing as a specialist batsman for the next two seasons. His retirement from IPL occurred after winning the trophy under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in 2013.

    Post his IPL retirement, Sachin bid farewell to T20 cricket after the Champions League final victory against Rajasthan Royals. Subsequently, he officially assumed the role of MI's icon starting IPL 2014. It's important to note that Sachin's involvement as the team's icon is a part-time commitment, and he doesn't attend every game. For instance, he did not travel to the UAE for IPL 2020. Furthermore, Sachin's son, Arjun Tendulkar, continues to be associated with MI, having been retained for IPL 2024.

    Also Read: Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul powers India to dominant victory over South Africa in 1st ODI

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 8:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul powers India to dominant victory over South Africa in 1st ODI osf

    Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul powers India to dominant victory over South Africa in 1st ODI

    cricket IND vs SA: Ishan Kishan withdraws from 2-Test series due to personal reasons, KS Bharat replaces him osf

    IND vs SA: Ishan Kishan withdraws from 2-Test series due to personal reasons, KS Bharat replaces him

    Cricket Historic! Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to claim ODI fifer against the Proteas in South Africa osf

    Historic! Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian pacer to claim ODI fifer against the Proteas in South Africa

    cricket India grabs No. 1 spot in WTC points table after Australia's dominant win over Pakistan osf

    India grabs No.1 spot in WTC points table: How Pakistan's loss vs Australia became Rohit Sharma & Co's gain

    cricket Australia defeat Pakistan by 360 runs at Perth; visitors suffer 15th consecutive loss on Australian soil osf

    Australia defeat Pakistan by 360 runs at Perth; visitors suffer 15th consecutive loss on Australian soil

    Recent Stories

    cricket Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul powers India to dominant victory over South Africa in 1st ODI osf

    Arshdeep Singh's five-wicket haul powers India to dominant victory over South Africa in 1st ODI

    HISTORIC Akash weapon system successfully hits 4 unmanned aerial targets in one go

    HISTORIC: Akash weapon system successfully hits 4 unmanned aerial targets in one go (WATCH)

    Unfolding a cinematic extravaganza: 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 3-7 snt

    Unfolding a cinematic extravaganza: 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival to be held from Jan 3-7

    Dunki Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM SHG

    'Dunki': Here's when and where to watch Shah Rukh Khan's film at 5.55 AM

    Wah Varanasi girl impresses PM Modi with her science knowledge and poetry skills (WATCH) snt

    'Wah'! Varanasi girl impresses PM Modi with her science knowledge and poetry skills (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon