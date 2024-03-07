Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian players pay tribute to Ashwin's legacy with guard of honour in his 100th Test at Dharamsala

    In a heartfelt gesture, Team India players honour off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with a guard of honour as he marks his 100th Test appearance in the IND vs ENG match in Dharamsala.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 11:57 AM IST

    Team India players paid tribute to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his 100th Test by forming a guard of honour as he took the field on Day 1 in Dharamsala. The heartwarming moment, captured on video and widely shared on social media, showcased the team's acknowledgment of Ashwin's milestone. Head coach Rahul Dravid presented Ashwin with his cap for the 100th Test in the presence of his wife, Prithi Narayanan.

    Having debuted in 2011, Ashwin has evolved into one of India's key match-winners, particularly on home soil. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer, also a valuable lower-order batsman, has scored five centuries, three of which were achieved in India. The 3rd Test in Rajkot saw Ashwin surpass the milestone of 500 Test wickets, dismissing Zak Crawley.

    Reflecting on his journey to 100 Tests, Ashwin shared insights during a pre-match press conference. He highlighted the significance of the 2012-13 series defeat to England as a turning point in his career. Recalling the pressure he faced and the discussions around being dropped for the subsequent series against Australia, Ashwin emphasised the transformative nature of those experiences.

    In the ongoing Test in Dharamsala, England won the toss and chose to bat first. The match marks a historic occasion as Ashwin celebrates his 100th Test appearance, showcasing a remarkable career journey filled with highs and lows. England lost two wickets at the stroke of lunch. Ashwin hasn't been among the wickets yet, Kuldeep Yadav picked up both the wickets of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope.

