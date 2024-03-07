Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Shubman Gill's outrageous catch to dismiss Ben Duckett wins hearts; WATCH stunner

    Shubman Gill's remarkable catch steals the spotlight as India gets the first breakthrough against England in Dharamsala.

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Shubman Gill's outrageous catch to dismiss Ben Duckett wins hearts; WATCH stunner osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Shubman Gill grabs an exceptional catch to secure the first wicket for India. Covering a distance of 20-25 yards, he expertly snatches the catch with both hands, executing a forward dive. This spectacular effort by Gill results in a crucial breakthrough for India, dismissing Ben Duckett. Kuldeep Yadav makes an impact, claiming the wicket in his very first over of the match.

    In the first session on Day 1 of the final Test at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, India's spinner Kuldeep Yadav made an impactful start by claiming the first wicket for his team, weaving a web that led to the downfall of England's batsmen.

    Despite the coin toss favouring England, granting them the opportunity to bat under clear skies, openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett made a promising start. Their formidable partnership of 64 runs laid a sturdy foundation on a pitch that initially held secrets for the pacers.

    However, India seized its first breakthrough when captain Rohit Sharma entrusted the ball to Kuldeep. Meeting the high expectations, Yadav delivered in his very first over, disrupting Duckett's seemingly unstoppable journey.

    Ben Duckett, known for his patient innings, faced a dilemma after encountering numerous dot balls. Succumbing to mounting frustration, he opted to take on Kuldeep's googly on the leg-side, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

    Also Read: Indian players pay tribute to Ashwin's legacy with guard of honour in his 100th Test at Dharamsala

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Indian players pay tribute to Ashwin's legacy with guard of honour in his 100th Test at Dharamsala osf

    Indian players pay tribute to Ashwin's legacy with guard of honour in his 100th Test at Dharamsala

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal receives Test cap; Ready for debut show in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Devdutt Padikkal receives Test cap; Ready for debut show in Dharamsala

    Cricket Dinesh Karthik is set to bid farewell to his remarkable IPL journey after the 2024 season with RCB osf

    Dinesh Karthik is set to bid farewell to his remarkable IPL journey after the 2024 season with RCB

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes defends England's performance despite 1-3 series deficit osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: Ben Stokes defends England's performance despite 1-3 series deficit

    Good news for LSG: KL Rahul shares photos of NCA training, signals IPL 2024 comeback; see Instagram post snt

    Good news for LSG: KL Rahul shares photos of NCA training, signals IPL 2024 comeback; see Instagram post

    Recent Stories

    Karunakaran Family Drama: Padmaja hits back at Muraleedharan; says brother's anguish on joining BJP laughable anr

    Karunakaran Family Drama: Padmaja hits back at Muraleedharan; says brother's anguish on joining BJP laughable

    Nayanthara says 'I'm Lost'; amid divorce rumours with Vignesh Shivan RBA

    Nayanthara says 'I'm Lost'; amid divorce rumours with Vignesh Shivan

    cricket Indian players pay tribute to Ashwin's legacy with guard of honour in his 100th Test at Dharamsala osf

    Indian players pay tribute to Ashwin's legacy with guard of honour in his 100th Test at Dharamsala

    Delhi Ram Lal Anand College receives bomb threat; students evacuated AJR

    Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College receives bomb threat, students evacuated; check details

    Naya Kashmir welcomes PM Modi to the Valley (WATCH)

    Naya Kashmir welcomes PM Modi to the Valley (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon