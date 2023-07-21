India vs West Indies 2023: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli lead the charge on Day 1

In a thrilling Test match between India and the West Indies, Day 1 witnessed a stellar performance from the Indian team as they showcased their batting prowess. Led by the dynamic duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the Indian batsmen dominated the proceedings, putting up an impressive total on the scoreboard.

India put on a dominant performance on Day 1 of the much-anticipated match against West Indies. With both teams fielding debutants, Kirk McKenzie for the West Indies and Mukesh Kumar for India, the stage was set for an enthralling encounter. The West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl, but it was India's batsmen who truly stole the show.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out with guns blazing, showcasing their attacking intent from the start. In just 4.5 overs, Rohit Sharma unleashed his signature pull shot, sending the ball soaring over the boundary for a six. Not to be outdone, Jaiswal soon followed suit, smashing a pull shot of his own to claim another maximum.

The partnership between the Indian openers flourished as they punished the West Indies bowlers regularly. Rohit Sharma brought up his 15th Test fifty with yet another powerful pull shot for six, displaying his prowess as an aggressive opener. He also achieved a personal milestone, crossing the 2000-run mark as a Test opener.

The debutant, Kirk McKenzie, finally found a breakthrough for the West Indies, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal after a 139-run partnership. However, it wasn't before Jaiswal brought up his well-deserved half-century with consecutive boundaries.

India's batting juggernaut continued with the captain, Virat Kohli, joining Rohit Sharma at the crease. Together, they built a strong partnership, guiding India past the 150-run mark. However, Shannon Gabriel provided the West Indies with a crucial breakthrough, removing Shubman Gill.

Kohli, undeterred by the fall of wickets, showcased his class and determination, reaching his 30th Test fifty with a trademark drive. His partnership with Ravindra Jadeja surpassed the 50-run mark, further solidifying India's position.

The day was not without its share of drama, as West Indies complained about the ball twice and made changes to it. However, India's batsmen continued to apply themselves against the West Indies spinners, who persisted with the old ball.

As the final session concluded, India finished strongly at 288/4. Virat Kohli led from the front, unbeaten on 84, while Ravindra Jadeja provided valuable support with 36 not out.

Day 1 belonged to India, who displayed unwavering focus and determination throughout the day. The Indian openers set the tone, and Kohli's leadership and ability to play under pressure ensured India's dominance. With three more days of play remaining, the stage is set for an enthralling contest between two cricketing powerhouses. Cricket fans worldwide eagerly await the unfolding drama in the coming days as India looks to build on their impressive Day 1 performance.

