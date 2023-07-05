Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs West Indies 2023: Indian team meets Sir Garfield Sobers, Rohit and Kohli share light-hearted moments

    On the tour of West Indies, the Indian cricket team had the opportunity to meet the legendary cricketer Sir Garfield Sobers.

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Indian team meets Sir Garfield Sobers, Rohit and Kohli share light-hearted moments osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 2:44 PM IST

    Earlier this week, Team India touched down in Barbados in preparation for the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies, set to commence on Wednesday, July 12. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video capturing the team's arrival on Monday, featuring players and support staff, including head coach Rahul Dravid, enjoying a spirited game of beach volleyball. Another video was later shared by the BCCI, showcasing the Indian players interacting with West Indies cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers.

    In the footage, Dravid introduced the Indian players to Sir Garfield Sobers, while captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli shared lighthearted moments with the revered figure.

    On June 23, the BCCI announced the India squad for the West Indies tour, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad earning call-ups to the Test squad.

    While India is scheduled to play West Indies in all three formats, the squad for the T20I series will be revealed at a later date. The series commences with the first Test in Dominica, beginning on 12th July, 2023.

    Here are the Test and ODI squads:

    India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jay

    India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
