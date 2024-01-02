Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Team news, pitch report, weather update and more

    As India faces South Africa in the 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma's leadership is under scrutiny. Currently sixth in the World Test Championship table, India aims to bounce back.

    India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Team news, pitch report, weather update and more
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma, leading India in the 2nd Test against South Africa, faces a critical challenge to resurrect the team's World Championship standing. Currently sixth in the nine-team table with 14 points, a defeat would further undermine India's position. The return of Ravindra Jadeja aims to bolster the middle-order, yet the captain's selection of pace bowlers holds the key.

    Rohit recognises the limitations of Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur in the Test arena. However, with top-order vulnerabilities against bouncers, Shardul provides a semblance of batting depth. After a Centurion loss, India, desperate for a win, confronts Newlands, where they have a challenging history.

    Rohit, dealing with the aftermath of India's World Cup final defeat, seeks redemption in 2024. Newlands, with its scenic backdrop, offers an ideal setting for a fresh start. However, South Africa, historically dominant at this venue, aims to deny Rohit the chance to draw the series.

    Weather And Pitch Report

    The Newlands pitch, despite grass covering, favors batsmen with limited assistance for spinners. Considering Jadeja's availability, retaining Ravichandran Ashwin may be imprudent. Rohit's pivotal decision lies in choosing between specialist batters and relying on Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan over Shardul and Prasidh.

    Mukesh and Avesh, despite limited Test experience, might enhance India's chances with their first-class cricket expertise. Facing a formidable South African batting lineup, early breakthroughs with the new ball become crucial.

    Jasprit Bumrah's effectiveness hinges on favorable weather conditions. He anticipates the "Table Cloth" cloud cover for assistance. While the bowlers must step up, Rohit, the batter, needs to overcome his historical struggles against Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

    With Virat Kohli's good form in the last Test, there's optimism, but questions persist for the Indian team. A circumspect approach and swift answers are essential for India's captain.

    Squads:

    India:

    Rohit Sharma (c)
    Yashashvi Jaiswal
    Shubman Gill
    Virat Kohli
    Shreyas Iyer
    KL Rahul (wk)
    Ravindra Jadeja
    Shardul Thakur
    Jasprit Bumrah
    Mohammed Siraj
    Avesh Khan
    Prasidh Krishna
    Ravichandran Ashwin
    Kona Bharat
    Abhimanyu Easwaran
    South Africa:

    Dean Elgar (c)
    Aiden Markram
    Tony de Zorzi
    Keegan Petersen
    David Bedingham
    Kyle Verreynne (wk)
    Marco Jansen
    Kagiso Rabada
    Lungi Ngidi
    Nandre Burger
    Keshav Maharaj
    Wiaan Mulder
    Zubayr Hamza
    Tristan Stubbs

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 4:15 PM IST
