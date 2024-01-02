India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Team news, pitch report, weather update and more

As India faces South Africa in the 2nd Test, Rohit Sharma's leadership is under scrutiny. Currently sixth in the World Test Championship table, India aims to bounce back.

Rohit Sharma, leading India in the 2nd Test against South Africa, faces a critical challenge to resurrect the team's World Championship standing. Currently sixth in the nine-team table with 14 points, a defeat would further undermine India's position. The return of Ravindra Jadeja aims to bolster the middle-order, yet the captain's selection of pace bowlers holds the key.

Rohit recognises the limitations of Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur in the Test arena. However, with top-order vulnerabilities against bouncers, Shardul provides a semblance of batting depth. After a Centurion loss, India, desperate for a win, confronts Newlands, where they have a challenging history.

Rohit, dealing with the aftermath of India's World Cup final defeat, seeks redemption in 2024. Newlands, with its scenic backdrop, offers an ideal setting for a fresh start. However, South Africa, historically dominant at this venue, aims to deny Rohit the chance to draw the series.

Weather And Pitch Report

The Newlands pitch, despite grass covering, favors batsmen with limited assistance for spinners. Considering Jadeja's availability, retaining Ravichandran Ashwin may be imprudent. Rohit's pivotal decision lies in choosing between specialist batters and relying on Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan over Shardul and Prasidh.

Mukesh and Avesh, despite limited Test experience, might enhance India's chances with their first-class cricket expertise. Facing a formidable South African batting lineup, early breakthroughs with the new ball become crucial.

Jasprit Bumrah's effectiveness hinges on favorable weather conditions. He anticipates the "Table Cloth" cloud cover for assistance. While the bowlers must step up, Rohit, the batter, needs to overcome his historical struggles against Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

With Virat Kohli's good form in the last Test, there's optimism, but questions persist for the Indian team. A circumspect approach and swift answers are essential for India's captain.

Squads:

India:

Rohit Sharma (c)

Yashashvi Jaiswal

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Avesh Khan

Prasidh Krishna

Ravichandran Ashwin

Kona Bharat

Abhimanyu Easwaran

South Africa:

Dean Elgar (c)

Aiden Markram

Tony de Zorzi

Keegan Petersen

David Bedingham

Kyle Verreynne (wk)

Marco Jansen

Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi

Nandre Burger

Keshav Maharaj

Wiaan Mulder

Zubayr Hamza

Tristan Stubbs

