    India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill step in; Ruturaj Gaikwad gets sidelined

    In the highly anticipated 2nd T20I clash between India and South Africa in Gqeberha, Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the spotlight as he replaces the unavailable Ruturaj Gaikwad.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 8:23 PM IST

    In the 2nd T20I between India and South Africa in Gqeberha, South African captain Aiden Markram won the toss and chose to bat. Yashasvi Jaiswal was preferred over Ruturaj Gaikwad, who couldn't be considered due to illness. In the bowling lineup, Mohammed Siraj leads the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar. The series opener was abandoned due to heavy rain in Durban, and there's a chance of rain in today's match as well. Suryakumar Yadav and the team aim to replicate their T20I success against Australia.

    Pitch Analysis: The square boundaries measure 64m and 67m, while the straight hit extends to 77m. In South Africa, the average bounce is typically 8cm higher than in India, but St George's Park presents a more balanced scenario, making it comfortable for the Indian team. Despite a substantial amount of grass on the pitch today, it serves the purpose of holding the surface together. Pommie Mbangwa suggests that batters shouldn't be concerned about the ball hitting the bottom of the bat in this match.

    Playing XIs:
    South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

    India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 9:44 PM IST
