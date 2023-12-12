Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav surpasses 2000 T20I runs, matches Virat Kohli’s feat

    In a thrilling encounter between India and South Africa in Gqeberah, Suryakumar Yadav reached a significant milestone by surpassing 2000 T20I runs.

    During India's match against South Africa in Gqeberah on Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav achieved the milestone of surpassing 2000 T20I runs, making him the joint-fastest Indian to reach this landmark.

    Leading the Indian side, Suryakumar accomplished the 2000-run feat in his 56th innings, a record shared with Virat Kohli, by hitting a six over mid-wicket against South African bowler Lizaad Williams.

    Notably, Suryakumar is also the joint-third fastest to reach 2000 T20I runs, trailing only behind the Pakistani pair of Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan, who achieved this milestone in the 52nd innings.

    In a remarkable distinction, Suryakumar is the fastest to reach 2000 T20I runs in terms of the number of balls faced. He achieved this landmark in 1164 balls, surpassing the previous record set by Australia’s Aaron Finch, who reached 2000 runs in 1283 balls.

    Suryakumar became the No. 1-ranked T20I batter in October 2022, and has held on to the position ever since. Finishing the previous year with 1164 runs in 31 matches, Surya kept his gun form going in 2023 as well, having already scored 592 runs from 17 matches at an average of 45.53 and strike rate of over 153, including one century and four fifties.

